The college football coaching carousel has been more defined by coaches who are not going anywhere, rather than those who are jumping ship. Whether it’s James Franklin at Penn State, Mel Tucker at Michigan State, or what looks like Dave Aranda at Baylor, the theme is that coaches are not showing the interest in places like USC, Florida, Washington and others, like those programs had hoped when they fired their head coaches.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO