Citizen Tribune Sports Podcast: Episode 14

Dennis Rodman made a surprise visit to his daughter's soccer game over the weekend -- and she says it was a very emotional and shocking moment ... revealing the two barely speak to each other. Trinity Rodman -- who went #2 overall in the National Women Soccer League draft in...
The LSU Tigers got some unfortunate news after hiring head coach Brian Kelly. LSU is now going to lose their starting quarterback Max Johnson and his younger brother Jake Johnson who is a four-star tight end recruit in the 2022 class. Jake Johnson was the number one recruit for tight ends in the entire country. They’re also going to lose Deion Smith who is a talented wide receiver for the Tigers.
One thing about college basketball: an upset can happen at any time. Often, one occurs when you’re least expecting it. We’re going to go out on a limb here and say that almost no one saw Florida losing to Texas Southern tonight. The Gators entered the game 6-1 overall and ranked 20th in the AP poll.
Your browser does not support the audio element. Episode 63: Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca are back for a Thanksgiving episode. The trio discusses some local sports and news before saying goodbye to Joey who will be moving on to a new career at Champlain Valley Educational Services.
All aboard the Winner Is You Express, as we delve deep into the atmospheric and mysterious world of Do My Best Games’ 2016 zombie shooter/train conductor hit The Final Station. Let’s discuss the elephant in the… train: We don’t have the definitive theory on what the hell this game is...
In this week’s episode, sports editors Emanuel Lee and Juan Reyes will get you guys caught up with a recap of the CCS Football Playoffs and an update of their latest power rankings. Then, we’ll bring on sports editor Jim Seimas to talk about the nice little postseason run by...
Happy American Thanksgiving to all who are celebrating today! Maybe you need something to listen to on the drive over to your in-laws’ place, or some background noise in the kitchen while you’re cooking up a storm. Maybe you just want to listen to some folks talk Buffalo Sabres hockey! Whatever the case may be today, we’ve got a new episode of the podcast for you.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Bowl positioning and pride are on the line Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette as Purdue and IU battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. With Purdue already clinching a bowl birth three weeks ago with their win over then third ranked Michigan State, the Boilers are looking to strengthen their bowl resume […]
Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik. In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.
Https://twitter.com/Killer_Frogs/status/1463470258665115653/photo/1. It appears TCU is ready to announce officially Sonny Dykes as the next head coach of TCU football later this week following the Frogs’ 31-28 win over Kansas, making Friday’s game against Iowa State a must-win for the Frogs to become bowl eligible. The group discusses what the hire means and who is being floated as a possible offensive coordinator. Hunter has some depressing, although not entirely unexpected, recruiting news, and Nick walks the crew through this week’s basketball games.
The TSL Podcast basks in the glory of Virginia Tech’s 29-24 win over Virginia, as we break down key moments of the game. Also, the coaching search and hoops. (81 minutes) Watch or listen from the link below.
The Vikings are the worst first-half two-minute defense in the NFL, possibly in NFL history. My piece at the Athletic on Kirk Cousins and how frustrating he is to have at quarterback. Here’s a rundown on TJ Smith from Bolts from the Blue. The Athletic also had me break down...
Andy is a graduate of UW-Oshkosh and owns & operates the Pack-A-Day Podcast. Andy has taken multiple courses in NFL scouting and is an Editor for Packer Report. You can find him on WFRV's Green Bay Nation and every Friday on the Friday Film Room on WDUZ . Andy grew up in Green Bay and is a lifelong season ticket holder - follow him on Twitter @AndyHermanNFL!
A new episode of The Leafs Nation Radio Podcast is out now!. Caroline Szwed is joined by Nick Barden, Kyle Cushman and Scott Maxwell on Episode 12 of TLN Radio to discuss the Leafs dominating California, Auston Matthews and his interview with Gord Miller, Michael Bunting on the top line, Jack Campbell being incredible, John Tavares and his leadership, the third line depth, and our love for Jason Spezza! We hope you enjoy this episode and come back for more next week.
Jeremy Brener talks about Jae’Sean Tate’s career performance in a Houston Rockets’ win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the injuries to Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood. The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download. Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyBrener. Follow Michael on Twitter: @BSWPodcast_MB. Follow Ray...
This was one of my favorite episodes yet, as radio personality and very smart football fan Paul Gallant lets it fly in the Cigar Lounge with Mike and I. In one of the most fun, free-flowing discussions about the Seahawks I’ve had, Paul and I cover:. *Whether the issues with...
Just because there’s an MLB lockout doesn’t mean there’s one for The Views from 314ft podcast. Randy, Rohan, and Derek join to discuss all things lockout and free agency. The three share their differing views on how they feel about the lockout and what needs to happen next. They also lament the degraded relationship between the players and owners. Next, they discuss the free agent frenzy that preceded the lockout and share their thoughts on what the Yankees will do. The episode concludes with some basketball talk because there won’t be any baseball to speak of for some time.
Subscribe to PTW, AIPT’s official wrestling podcast:. Support us on Patreon for just $2 a month and join our exclusive Discord!. Buy the PTW Mucho Respect shirt on the AIPT Store!. A deeply strange episode of Raw prompts the PTW boys to talk about WWE’s decisions as of late, and...
The Lakeway Christian Academy’s wrestling team opened up their season at the Knox Catholic Invitational this weekend and placed third overall. The Lions had four wrestlers place first in their respective weight classes. Freshman Cameron Helton started his high school career strong after he was crowned first place in the...
Comments / 0