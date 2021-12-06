Citizen Tribune Sports Podcast: Episode 14

Just because there’s an MLB lockout doesn’t mean there’s one for The Views from 314ft podcast. Randy, Rohan, and Derek join to discuss all things lockout and free agency. The three share their differing views on how they feel about the lockout and what needs to happen next. They also lament the degraded relationship between the players and owners. Next, they discuss the free agent frenzy that preceded the lockout and share their thoughts on what the Yankees will do. The episode concludes with some basketball talk because there won’t be any baseball to speak of for some time.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO