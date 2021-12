Starting in 2022, state income taxes will go down for everybody due to new tax laws in the budget that North Carolina lawmakers just passed. Corporations are the biggest winners, with their income tax rate set to hit 0% by 2029 under the new cuts. But regular people will see some benefits, too. The income tax rate for people will drop from 5.25% currently to 4.99% next year, and it will keep gradually decreasing over the next few years until settling at 3.99% in 2026 and beyond.

