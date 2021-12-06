ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Liv Morgan Hypes Title Match On Tonight’s WWE RAW

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiv Morgan is slated to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title on tonight’s episode of RAW after becoming the #1 contender. Morgan took to Twitter to hype the match and...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Discusses Criticism After Raw Promo Referring To Released WWE Wrestlers

Liv Morgan found herself in some unplanned hot water recently. After the WWE superstar said in a promo that Becky Lynch’s contract was the reason her friends were released from the company, fan backlash was immediate. Of course, Morgan answers to WWE writers, the proper target for such complaints. Liv...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Seemingly Reacts To Liv Morgan Vs. Becky Lynch Match On WWE RAW

Barely minutes after Becky Lynch retained her RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan on Monday’s RAW, Alexa Bliss seemingly hinted at her imminent return. Bliss tweeted a GIF from the movie Mean Girls along with the caption, “Just wait.”. Last month, Bliss tweed that she needed “time to heal” and...
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: AJ Styles stared at his tag team partner in disappointment

HURT BUSINESS (CEDRIC ALEXANDER AND SHELTON BENJAMIN) VS REY AND DOMINIK MYSTERIO Shelton and Dominik start with Benjamin starting very well and dragging the Luchador to the ring, immediately Tag for Alexander who after a couple of hits sees Dominik tag Rey who starts with a series of hits, dropkicks and other important hits, first a new Tag to Dominik and then 619 to Shelton Benjamin.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Liv Morgan
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Notes On The Viral WWE RAW Promos From Edge And Liv Morgan

Last night’s WWE RAW included two promos that went viral on social media – one by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and another by Liv Morgan. The promos are still trending today, almost 24 hours after the show. As noted, Morgan had a back & forth promo with RAW Women’s...
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: Liv Morgan continues to improve

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan are present for the signing of the contract, Sonya Deville is the mediator. Becky immediately provokes the opponent and states that a slap or a punch does not win you a title and even Liv knows it. Becky says what will happen in the final...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On The Backstage Reaction To Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch On Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN and it featured a big main event which saw Becky Lynch defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In the end it was Becky Lynch who walked away with the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Today Is The Day#Combat#Liv Morgan Hypes#The Raw Women S Title#The Raw Women#Usa Network
ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals How Important This Title Win Is, Addresses Raw Promo, and More

Tonight's Monday Night Raw will deliver the long-awaited match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, and it's an opportunity fans of Morgan have thought long overdue. Morgan has been riding the momentum with a Team Liv win at Survivor Series, getting the best of Lynch at the contract signing, and even holding the title up after sending her packing, giving fans a preview of Morgan's future Champ status. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Morgan ahead of the big match-up, and we talked all about Lynch as well as Survivor Series, the comparisons to Trish Stratus vs Lita, the evolution of her promos, and even some Britney Spears and Chucky before all was said and done.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Makes Big Promise To Superfan To Beat Becky Lynch On WWE RAW

Liv Morgan became one of the mainstays of the main roster over the past few months. Morgan has also been getting a lot of fan following thanks to her never-say-die attitude and tenacity. It seems Morgan made a promise to a superfan as well. Liv Morgan became the #1 contender...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Reacts To ‘Angry Liv Girl’ On WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has worked hard to establish herself as one of the mainstays of the women’s division on Monday Night RAW. Morgan received tons of fan backing over the past few months, which elevated her to the main event picture. It seems she reacted to a certain fan on Monday Night RAW as well.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Update On Liv Morgan And Edge Referencing Released Talent On RAW

A new report from Fightful has offered some more information on Edge and Liv Morgan referencing released WWE talent on a recent episode of RAW. During last week’s broadcast of RAW, Morgan referenced the release of both Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan. Meanwhile, Edge would reference John Morrison when engaging in a promo battle with The Miz.
WWE
ComicBook

'Angry Liv Girl' Goes Viral After Becky Lynch Beats Liv Morgan on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch once again cheated to win on this week's Monday Night Raw, this time by grabbing the bottom rope while rolling up Liv Morgan to retain her Raw Women's Championship. Fans online were upset over the result — there's been growing support for Morgan recently — but one fan's reaction from inside the FedExForum in Memphis started going viral shortly after the match ended. The reaction was that of a little girl looking noticeably heartbroken over Morgan losing, immediately drawing comparison to when the "Miz Girl" was upset when he won his first WWE Championship. Morgan even responded to her on social media, and you can see that and some of the best reactions below!
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Becky Lynch defends title against Liv Morgan

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defended her title against Liv Morgan in the main event of Raw. Morgan pulled out all the stops against Lynch in her quest to become champion on Monday. Morgan tried a number of different pinning combinations to keep The Man down for the three count.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Cheats to Retain Raw Women's Championship Against Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch successfully walked out of this week's Monday Night Raw in Memphis still the Raw Women's Champion thanks to a bit of cheating against Liv Morgan. The challenger put up a valiant effort and had Lynch reeling when she countered the Manhandle Slam into a roll-up, only for the champ to push through into her own roll-up and grab the bottom rope to secure the pin (similar to how she pinned Charlotte Flair back at Survivor Series.
WWE
PWMania

Videos: Liv Morgan Comments On WWE Releases And Next Week’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan was a trending topic on social media following last night’s WWE RAW. As noted, it was announced that Morgan will finally get her title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch during next Monday’s RAW show. A contract signing was held last night on RAW, which led to 10-woman action with Morgan, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeating Lynch, Doudrop, Tamina Snuka, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega. The finish saw Morgan pin Snuka to get the win.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match Set For 12/6 WWE Raw

The Raw Women's Championship will be on the line next week. On the November 29 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan met in the ring for a contract signing. Sonya Deville announced that they will meet in a title match next Monday, December 6. Liv earned the opportunity to challenge for Lynch's belt when she won a #1 Contendership Fatal Five Way on November 8.
WWE
ComicBook

Liv Morgan Shares Special Message From Trish Stratus Ahead of Raw Women's Championship Match

Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Hours before the show, Morgan shared a special message she received from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, which read, "I'm so excited for you. This time the blond wins." This was in reference to Stratus celebrating the 17-year anniversary of when she and Lita made history by being the first women to main event an episode of Raw.
WWE
Wrestling World

RAW: Liv Morgan's amazing reaction

During the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, the match valid for the WWE female title was staged between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. The former member of the Riott Squad thus found herself in front of one of the greatest occasions of her life and the two staged a good match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy