20 Sad Movies on Disney+ for When You're in the Mood for a Good Cry

By Marisa LaScala
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, you just want to curl up under some blankets, grab a box of tissues and watch a movie that really hits you in the feels. In those times, sad movies are exactly what you need to give yourself a big catharsis....

Observer

‘Encanto’ Is Best When It Forgets to Be a Disney Movie

The worst thing to be said about Encanto, the milestone 60th film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, is that it feels like a Disney movie. From its predictably gorgeous yet unimaginative visuals, to its familiar songs and predictable story, the film does feel rather safe despite being superficially groundbreaking for the studio. And yet, when the film dives into the specificity of its portrayal of Colombia or its themes which share similarities with the seminal novel One Hundred Years of Solitude, it becomes an exciting, nuanced, complex magical realist adventure that pushes the nearly 100-year-old studio forward to a new era.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch After You’re Done With “Red Notice”

Surprise, surprise. The critics didn’t like Red Notice. The movie was heavily criticized for being childish and shallow — in other words, being exactly what it’s supposed to be. The action-comedy film was widely panned, but it did provide some fun and thrill for those who aren’t exactly expecting it to be the next Citizen Kane. For anyone who likes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Moana), Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), or Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), the movie is a treat. It’s a brainless caper movie that doesn’t promise anything. It’s all fun and games, with the movie trying to hit every checkbox in a typical comedy heist film. The Australian‘s Stephen Romei goes against the grain by writing: “I watched this 117-minute movie on a rainy afternoon and it was just about perfect for the time and place. The final scene suggests a sequel. I hope it happens.” Red Notice has been popular with audiences. Deadline reports that the movie is currently the second-most-watched Netflix movie of all time, with a current watch time of 229 million hours all over the world. It only trails Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, at 282 million hours, but Deadline reports that Red Notice hopes to surpass Bird Box soon. Red Notice was even able to defeat Disney+’s Shang-Chi in streaming time, according to another report by Deadline.
MOVIES
wdwinfo.com

The Best Disney Movies to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Many of my family holiday traditions revolve around movies that get us in the holiday spirit and make us happy. For my mom and me, Hello Dolly is what we’d watch to kick off the season. After watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, we’d throw on Hello Dolly, sing our hearts out and start cooking dinner. It always puts us in the mood for the holidays. Movies can make an impact to the point that they can become part of family traditions, can’t they? Here’s a list of a few movies, shows, and specials that can be found on Disney+ this holiday season that you and your family can enjoy. These holiday movies, shows, and specials can be found under Disney+’s “Holiday Movies and Specials” section on the streaming service.
MOVIES
Collider

Great Holiday Pre-Game Movies: Christmas Movies for When You’re Not Quite Ready for Christmas

Not everyone is ready to start the holiday movie binge just yet, and that’s okay, especially because there is a cornucopia of movies that are holiday-adjacent and deserve a chance to shine. Some have just a little tinge of the magic, some are set in the holiday season without really talking much about it, and some just have a scene or two that give it a special holiday quality. So, if you’re getting ready to get in the holiday spirit and need a little something to ease your way, check out one of the movies below and feel the Christmas spirit percolate in your soul.
MOVIES
Real Simple

10 Sad Romance Movies to Watch on Netflix in 2021

When you need a good cry without any real lasting damage, flipping through the offerings on Netflix can offer up the feels with just a few clicks of the remote. Sadly, go-to flick The Notebook got wiped from the service in 2020, meaning viewers have had to go elsewhere for heartbreak. Here's what to watch when you need to feel things, even if you've got the iciest heart.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Love Is All Around! How and Where to Watch Love Actually in 2021

“At Christmas, you tell the truth.” That’s what Mark (Andrew Lincoln) famously declares in Love Actually, so here’s a bit of truth about the 2003 rom-com: Since its initial release almost 20 years ago, the movie has become a holiday classic and a staple of December must-sees. Exactly why has...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

20 facts you might not know about The Nightmare Before Christmas

It’s the movie that basically invented Hot Topic. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a favorite film of many. Not just favorite Christmas movie, mind you, but favorite movie full stop. It’s definitely a film that still feels original and specific to this day. Halloween and Christmas combine to give us these 20 facts about “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
MOVIES
Inverse

Netflix December 2021: 10 riveting sci-fi shows and movies you can't miss

A banner year for Netflix, 2021 saw the streamer releasing more content than ever, constantly outdoing itself to the point where a sleeper hit like Squid Game became the most-watched Netflix Original ever. In the last month of the year, Netflix is not intending to stop any time soon, combining a jam-packed holiday slate with enough crowd-pleasing thrillers to keep the whole family entertained.
TV SHOWS
Decider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: December 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some top-notch hits to round out a packed 2021. This December, Netflix is bringing its all with awards contenders, holiday hits, and family-friendly content, clearing out some titles leaving in the next month to showcase a wonderful array of new and exciting titles. Whether you want to celebrate all the holidays December has to offer or you want to start prepping your Oscars ballot a little early, Netflix has everything you need this month.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Netflix Original Christmas Movies We’d Recommend

In many people’s minds, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Not only is it a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones, but it’s also the perfect time to curl up on the couch and watch movies. Over the years, there have been hundreds of Christmas movies, and some of them have etched out a permanent place in holiday culture. While Netflix movies don’t usually make it into the conversation when people talk about their favorite Christmas films, many people will be surprised to know that the streaming giant has actually released some very impressive holiday movies. Here are five original Netflix Christmas movies we’d recommend.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Best Movies Of 2021, According To Metacritic

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. While blockbuster movies tend to be the focus of everyone during the year, a lot of smaller but beautiful and breath-taking movies go a bit under-the-radar. And in 2021, that couldn't be more true, considering the on-going pandemic, the hesitancy for many to go back to theaters, and the numerous streaming services on the market putting out a slew of new content daily, turning most new release news into white noise.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Prime Video’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Shows The Monsters Becoming Something Even Scarier: Human

While it’s arriving a little later than originally expected, Hotel Transylvania 4, a.k.a. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is now a little over a month away from premiering on its new home, Amazon Prime Video. Dracula, Mavis and the rest of the gang are back for another round of spook-tastic entertainment, but as shown off in the latest trailer, the final entry in the animated film series will see its monstrous characters turning into something especially scary in their eyes: humans.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials "On These F-ing Cell Phones" for The Last Duel Bombing at Box Office

Filmmaker Ridley Scott's most recent film, The Last Duel may have received critical acclaim with the historical drama presently sitting at 85 percent at Rotten Tomatoes as well as a very healthy 81 percent Audience Score, but the film bombed at the box office. Even the film's hefty star power – performances from Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer, a script by Damon and Ben Affleck – wasn't enough to make the film a box office win. Now, Scott is speaking out about the film's poor performance and the filmmaker lays the blame squarely on a specific demographic: millennials, a group he says would rather play on their cell phones than watch a film.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast of “A Christmas Story?”

The most wonderful time of the year is made possible thanks to so many beautiful Christmas traditions. The story of Jesus’ birth, the music, the moments, the feeling in the air this time of year; these things all add up to something that creates a magic that cannot be explained. “A Christmas Story,” is, perhaps, one of the most traditional and beloved Christmas movies around. It’s on family movie night lists throughout the season, and it does make you wonder – where is the cast of the movie now? It’s been nearly 40 years since it was released, and we are curious what happened to the actors and actresses who were once part of something so magical.
MOVIES

