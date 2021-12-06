ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch iHeartRadio LIVE with The Lumineers: A Holiday Celebration

By Taylor Fields
 2 days ago
The Lumineers are preparing to drop their new album, BRIGHTSIDE , early next year, and just recently gifted fans a new holiday song called "This Is Life (Merry Christmas)." But that's not all the band has up their sleeve as they are celebrating their new music and Christmas time with fans during their exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with The Lumineers: A Holiday Celebration show on December 16th.

BRIGHTSIDE is The Lumineers' fourth full-length studio album following 2019's III . The new project showcases nine new songs, including title track "Brightside," and previously-released "A.M. Radio" and "Big Shot." The band's Wesley Schultz explained of their song "Brightside" in a press release, "It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone."

The Lumineers also recently teamed up with Daniel Rodriguez on their new holiday song "This Is Life (Merry Christmas)." In a statement, Schultz said of the song, “I've been a big Daniel Rodriguez fan for a few years now. We had him over for dinner one night, and my wife Brandy – against my wishes – told Daniel one of his songs was a Christmas song. The song was called ‘This Is Life’ and she suggested Daniel add ‘Merry Christmas’ to the chorus.  Daniel was not insulted at all, tried it, and liked the idea. It turned out she was right, and the rest is Christmas history."

During their iHeartRadio LIVE show, the band will be performing some of their new music and fan favorites from previous albums, as well as talk about BRIGHTSIDE , their Christmas song, and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Booker.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with The Lumineers: A Holiday Celebration on Thursday, December 16th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via an exclusive stream on LiveXLive via livexlive.com or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE with The Lumineers: A Holiday Celebration by listening to their new holiday song "This Is Life (Merry Christmas) and BRIGHTSIDE songs below.

