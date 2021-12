BOZEMAN — Montana State University will host its 135th commencement at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, attendees will be required to wear face masks during the ceremony, and the number of guests is limited to no more than five per degree candidate. Tickets will be required for guests, and students must RSVP on behalf of their guests by Dec. 2. Tickets will be delivered electronically the week of the ceremony.

MONTANA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO