A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid aims to build its Liga lead over the defending champion when it hosts Atlético Madrid in the capital derby. Diego Simeone's Atlético is already 10 points back in fourth place and can ill afford another setback against its fiercest rival. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid is on a nine-game winning streak across all competitions. Karim Benzema and Luis Suárez have made their respective squads after recent injuries. Third-placed Real Betis hosts a fifth-placed Real Sociedad that needs a victory to stop its slump. Barcelona visits Osasuna without injured striker Memphis Depay and wanting to rebound from its exit from the Champions League group phase. Rayo Vallecano, the league's surprise sensation, faces a test at a Villarreal hoping to improve in the domestic competition after making the Champions League last 16.

UEFA ・ 20 HOURS AGO