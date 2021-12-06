MoS Muraleedharan receives credentials from UN Resident Coordinator in India

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were killed in the...

