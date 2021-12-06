ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

MoS Muraleedharan receives credentials from UN Resident Coordinator in India

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said he has been received credentials from Shombi...

albuquerqueexpress.com

India at RIC meet: Coordinate approaches on terrorism, work together to ensure assistance reaches Afghanistan without hindrance, politicization

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the RIC countries (Russia, India and China) to coordinate their approaches on terrorism, radicalization and work together to help reach humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan without any hindrance and politicization. Addressing a virtual meet between foreign ministers of Russia,...
INDIA
sacramentosun.com

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia chairs meet on Flying Training Organizations

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia chaired a meeting on Tuesday of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to discuss the issue of "Flying Training Organizations (FTOs)" amid fast-growing Indian aviation industry, informed the Ministry. "The role of India's FTOs...
ECONOMY
sacramentosun.com

Why India sees Russia as a unique partner

Monday's India-Russia summit, which resulted in the signing of 28 agreements, has left no doubt that, for New Delhi, Moscow is as important as any of its key partners in the West, Asia or Oceania. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India on December 6 for the 21st...
INDIA
sacramentosun.com

South-East Asia Region should strengthen COVID-19 response measures to curtail spread of variants amid Omicron scare: WHO

New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI): As India confirmed two cases of Omicron, the World Health Organization on Friday said that countries in South-East Asia Region should further strengthen COVID-19 response measures to curtail the spread of the virus and its variants. "Strengthening surveillance to rapidly detect importation of any new variant and transmission of the existing virus and its variants; implementing calibrated public health and social measures and scaling up vaccination coverage, should continue to be our focus," Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
United Nations
dallassun.com

NIA disclosed 64 cases of terror funding from 2018: MoS Home Rai

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has disclosed 64 cases of terror funding from 2018 till date. On the question of Lok Sabha Trinamool Congress MP Sajda Ahmed, the...
INDIA
sacramentosun.com

Madhya Pradesh: 2 passengers returning from abroad test COVID-19 positive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Two passengers who returned to Madhya Pradesh from the United Kingdom and Canada have tested positive for COVID-19, Bhopal District Administration said on Tuesday. Both the samples were sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the Omicron variant. The first two cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

India, Russia Sign 28 Investment Deals -Foreign Secy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts on Monday, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue. (Reporting by Neha...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Indian Billionaire Ambani Says 5G Rollout Should Be Nation's Priority

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who controls India's biggest wireless carrier Reliance Jio Infocomm, said on Wednesday the country should prioritise the rollout of 5G telecommunications and also ensure devices become affordable. India, the world's second-biggest telecoms market with more than a billion subscribers, must migrate...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Bipin Rawat death: No SOS call before helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashed

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were killed in the...
INDIA
KRMG

Indian farmers suspend year-long protest against new laws

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers suspended a year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters. “It’s...
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

