If you’ve found yourself shivering and saying out loud, “Wow, when did it get so cold?” it’s probably time to coat yourself to proper warmth. While, unfortunately, many women’s winter jackets tend to veer towards the unshapely (and sometimes downright unsightly), you can still make do with the style details that make bundling up a tad more fashionable. We’re talking about wool outers with men’s-inspired lapels, muppet-level faux furs, floor-skimming puffers, and other cute coat trends that warrant a street-style moment. Below, take a gander at the best winter jackets for women that will keep you bundled up and toasty, but in the chicest way possible.

