MILDRED -- On a night when the Eagles were facing a team that outsized them in the Groesbeck Goats and most of the Eagle shooters were cold, Cody Hayes rode a hot hand scoring 27 points including hitting two free throws with 17 seconds left to give the Eagles a four-point lead enroute to beating the Goats 46-41. The Eagles were down 19-7 at the end of the first half, then slowly began chipping before outscoring the Goats 17-5 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

GROESBECK, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO