The Kerens LadyCats beat Kemp 32-26 and also defeated Kemp's JV team 53-29.

Tiara Bailey led the way in the win over Kemp with 13 points and Tiana Hall followed with eight. Leah Greene scored six and Teniyah Washington scored five in the victory.

Hall poured in 24 points against the Kemp JV team and Greene (6), Alice Billingsly (6), Washington (5), Shacoyia Williams (4) and Bailey (4), all scored in the win.