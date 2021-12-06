ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google TV makes it easier to watch free, live streaming channels

By K. Holt
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle TV is placing a bigger focus on things users can watch for free. The platform has teamed up with Pluto TV to highlight more than 300 ad-supported channels folks in the US can check out through the Live tab. Free live TV...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

