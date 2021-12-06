ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urvashi Rautela to be a panellist at Miss Universe 2021

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actor and model Urvashi Rautela is all set to judge Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel. The 70th edition of Miss Universe will be held...

fox40jackson.com

Miss Universe contestant tests positive for COVID-19

Organizers of the Miss Universe pageant said Monday that a contestant tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Israel, which is pressing ahead with plans to host the pageant despite closing its borders in the face of a newly detected variant. They did not identify the contestant, and it was...
HOLAUSA

Adamari López will be a judge at Miss Universe 2021

After her successful performance in Telemundo’s Así se Baila, Adamari López is ready to shine in the 70th edition of Miss Universe taking place in Eilat, Israel. The television host traveled to the Middle East to participate as a judge in the beauty pageant, which will air live...
US News and World Report

Israel to Host Miss Universe Contest Despite Omicron, Minister Says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel will host the Miss Universe beauty pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat on Dec. 12 despite imposing travel restrictions to try to stave off the Omicron coronavirus variant, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said on Sunday. On Saturday Israel announced that it was banning foreigners from...
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Miss Universe Jamboree Is Israel’s Biggest COVID Gamble

JERUSALEM—When Israel announced it was hosting this year’s Miss Universe pageant just four months ago, the country’s tourism minister was jubilant. “I fully hope that in December we will be celebrating not only the new Miss Universe here in Israel,” he said. “But most importantly, the end of the world pandemic!”
WORLD
