Blockcage, one of the most dependent and trend-setting crypto exchanges, is still having its initial exchange offering (IEO) running on the popular La Token platform. The IEO kicked off on Nov. 16 to continue until Dec. 13. The first, second, and third rounds of the IEO, have already taken place. What remains is the fourth round, which starts on Dec. 5 to Dec. 13, with the native BKG token going for 0.144 USDT. Investors placing $200 and above get to enjoy a 10% discount.

