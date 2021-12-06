ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

COVID-19 vaccines available at Limestone University today

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 4 days ago

As omicron looms, South Carolina and the United States are still contending with...

www.gaffneyledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Iowa State University Researchers Analyzing CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University is looking at the effectiveness of the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Iowa. ISU researchers ran 17 million strategic models to analyze the ways the CDC could have rolled out the vaccines. They found the CDC's strategy was close to optimal, but could have prioritized different types of pre-existing conditions that were more critical than others. Iowa State researchers are now looking into how the pandemic may further develop if people do or don't receive booster shots.
IOWA STATE
neusenews.com

COVID-19 booster shots now available for all vaccinated adults

RALEIGH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone 18 years or older who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine get a booster six months after their second dose to help strengthen and extend protections against COVID-19. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the boosters for such use today.
PHARMACEUTICALS
natureworldnews.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Against Emerging Omicron Are Being Tested Today

With the emerging Omicron strain of COVID-19, Moderna has claimed that an upgraded COVID-19 vaccination for the new strain might well be available by earlier time of year 2022. During last Sunday's BBC's Andrew Marr Program, Mr. Paul Burton, a Senior Healthcare Director commented, "Humans must therefore understand further about...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UAE approves Sputnik Light vaccine as universal booster dose for Covid-19

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced that the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) approved the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine as a universal booster shot for all the vaccines used in the country for Covid-19. The vaccine’s booster dose has been approved for all individuals aged 18...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
South Carolina State
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Washoe Co. School District offering COVID-19 testing, Gaps in vaccination rates persist

Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. WCSD offers COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students, staff and family members. The Washoe County School District will offer free COVID-19 testing for symptomatic staff, students and family members, or those deemed a close contact. The testing sites will be set up at 11 different high schools after class from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Insurance and appointments are not required.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FITSNews

University Of South Carolina ‘Suspends’ Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

Nine days after informing hundreds of faculty and staff that vaccinations against the Covid-19 pandemic would be required of them if they wanted to keep their jobs, the University of South Carolina has suspended its proposed mandate. According to an email from the school, the suspension comes on the heels...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limestone University#Covid 19 Vaccines#Omicron
KLTV

Baylor University says it will no longer require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

WACO, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Baylor University on Tuesday announced it will no longer require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine after a federal judge blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors nationwide. “Earlier today, Baylor University learned that a U.S. federal judge in Georgia issued...
WACO, TX
wksu.org

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals reverse COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals have reversed their employee COVID-19 vaccination mandates and will allow unvaccinated caregivers to keep their jobs after the federal order was blocked earlier this week by the courts, officials said in statements Thursday. Both Cleveland Clinic and UH previously announced they would comply with the...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate still suspended for businesses: Today's update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement last month, your employer can still require you to get vaccinated. The mandate would have required people working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court in early November, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until a further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant and the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: New vaccine for Omicron variant may be available in 100 days

The new COVID-19 strain, previously known as B.1.1.529 has now been recognized as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organisation. Meaning, it has now been given an official name – Omicron; a letter from the Greek alphabet. The early evidence of the variant not only suggests that it contains certain concerning mutations but it also harbours a higher risk of reinfections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Item

COVID-19 vaccines available in Clarendon County this Sunday

The South Carolina Department of Education will host a free vaccine clinic in Clarendon County on Sunday. Residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 28 at Summerton Town Hall, 10 Main St., from 1-4 p.m. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine,...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy