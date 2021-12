Darnell Savage lived up to his last name on Sunday after taking an irresponsible hit from a Los Angeles Rams player. The Green Bay Packers safety was lined up on special teams to help field an onside kick with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Packers up 36-28. Savage was essentially a bystander as the ball was recovered by Packers teammate Adrian Amos. But that did not stop Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom from lowering his helmet and catching Savage head-on with a vicious hit.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO