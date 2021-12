This has been a busy week already for Major League Baseball with the frenzy of free agents agreeing to contracts, but it could become busier (and messier) in the coming days. A potential lockout is looming and could come Dec. 1 when the collective bargaining agreement expires. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, both MLB and its Players’ Association met for about 30 minutes Tuesday, which does not indicate a good sign of getting a new CBA done.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO