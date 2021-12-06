ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to beat Zodiark in The Dark Inside Trial in Final Fantasy XIV

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s your time to place yourself against the ultimate test and face off against Zodiark on the moon in The Dark Inside Trial you’ll receive in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. You’ll work in a team of eight players to try and defeat Zodiark, preventing him from escaping his prison. In...

www.gamepur.com

nintendoeverything.com

Hand-crafted fantasy RPG Serin Fate planned for Switch

Publisher Crytivo and developer Vethergen have confirmed plans to bring Serin Fate to Switch. The hand-crafted fantasy RPG made its debut on PC previously, but it’s unclear when it will be ready to go on Nintendo’s console. Serin Fate begins with players being turned into a witch by a particular...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV will enter into a 24-hour maintenance on December 2nd

You’ve got less than a week to complete any tasks you wanted done before Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches. No, even less than you might think. On December 2nd at 4:00 a.m. EST, the servers are coming down for a lengthy maintenance period, and they’re not coming back up until early access starts on December 3rd. So if you want to get anything more done in the game ahead of the expansion, the time to get that taken care of is soon. You have a few more days.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Babylon’s Fall will feature gear and emotes from Final Fantasy XIV

The visual design of the upcoming co-op brawler, Babylon’s Fall, has been generating conversation for several reasons, with the impractical oil painting filter being the biggest point of criticism. That aspect has already been addressed to a certain extent, though the game remains very distinct in its aesthetic. And yet, many players who participated in the closed playtest for Babylon’s Fall have noticed something oddly familiar about the appearance of their characters: some of them seem to be wearing Final Fantasy armor sets.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Swords of Legends Online: The Story So Far: The Forbidden Court Trailer

Catch up on the story of the Swords of Legends Online with this latest trailer for the MMORPG. The Forbidden Court update brings a new zone to explore along with the latest chapter. A new winter event runs from December 16 until January 6, 2022 where players can complete daily and weekly quests, befriend snowmen or battle each other in icy mazes.
VIDEO GAMES
#Fantasy#Final Fantasy Xiv#Exoterikos#Aoes
Siliconera

Contest: Final Fantasy XIV Giveaway (PS4)

Siliconera and Square Enix are celebrating the upcoming release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker with a PS4 contest. If you aren’t already playing this MMORPG, here’s your chance to check it out for free! We have three digital copies of Final Fantasy XIV for the PS4 to give out. These codes are for the base game only. You will need to have a North American PlayStation account in order to redeem the codes. You can enter the giveaway from November 26-30, 2021. Winners will be selected on December 1, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Wins Two Golden Joystick Awards

The Golden Joystick Awards 2021 wowed audiences last night, paying proper homage to some of the year’s best titles. And one game, in particular, is enjoying the spotlight just days before a massive expansion takes center stage. Yes, Final Fantasy XIV is back in the news again. For years, the...
TECHNOLOGY
Siliconera

Square Enix Re-Uploads Final Fantasy XIV 1.0 Trailer to YouTube

Square Enix re-uploaded the Final Fantasy XIV 1.0 trailer to its official YouTube channel. This has happened just days away from the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Whether it be for promotion, or for archival purposes, Square Enix has not said why it re-uploaded the trailer. Additionally, comments for the re-uploaded trailer are closed.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 Patch Notes Released

Final Fantasy XIV is only days away from adding the highly-anticipated Endwalker expansion, and ahead of this monumental release many years in the making, an absolute treasure trove of patch notes are here. They’re as lengthy as you’d expect from the 6.0 update, and include a number of obvious additions, including several new cities players will be able to explore as they traverse the new story quest: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han for cities, and more field areas including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum, the latter of which features a stunning view of Earth from the moon. Four new dungeons are coming, as well as the most exciting thing possible: bunny boys. That’s right, the entirety of Final Fantasy XIV is about to be overrun with male Viera. Just accept that fate.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Preparing for Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion

We’re just one week away from the launch of Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, Endwalker, which brings forth the culmination of ten years of storytelling with gorgeous new zones, immersive quests, epic dungeons, raids, and more! As we gear up for its launch, we’re sharing some last-minute advice and suggestions for sprouts and veterans alike. Here’s everything you’ll want to get done to prepare for the full release of Endwalker on Tuesday, December 7.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Pre-Release Broadcast to Include Yoshi-P

Square Enix announced a special Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker pre-release broadcast for December 2, 2021. Producer Naoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, will appear on the broadcast. It will begin at 8pm JST/3am PT/6am ET/12pm CET over YouTube, Nico Nico, and Twitter. Additionally, those who wish to view the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker pre-release broadcast through YouTube can already set a reminder.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 New Mount and Minions Revealed

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 preliminary patch notes, and has shared new minions and a mount that will appear after the release of the Endwalker expansion. This includes two new minions, a single mount, and new chocobo barding. Additionally, a new fashion item was teased through the patch notes website as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to visit another world server in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are ways to get around congested wait times in Final Fantasy XIV Online. When many players are trying to jump into the game, it can be challenging to find a session that you can find. A good way to get around this is to visit another world server within your data center. The feature allows you to visit a less populated world, allowing you to jump into the game rather than wait in a queue. Here’s what you need to do to visit another world server in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Are the Final Fantasy XIV servers down? How to check the server status

With so many players consistently jumping onto the Final Fantasy XIV servers, you can expect to find a few issues trying to jump online every once in a while. Some of these errors are expected, especially right before an update. Right now, if you’re trying to jump from December 2 to 3, chances are you’ll be waiting for a limited bit of time because the game servers are not available as the developers are updating it for patch 6.0, the Endwalker expansion that will be releasing in early access on December 3, and it will be available to everyone who did not preorder the game on December 7.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get Bicolor Gemstones in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are numerous resources you want to farm to add to your collection in Final Fantasy XIV Online. You’ll be using them in crafting recipes for armor, weapons, clothing, or you might be turning them into vendors to receive specific items. A resource you’ll want to be on the lookout for are the Bicolor Gemstones. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to get Bicolor Gemstones in Final Fantasy XIV and what you can do with them.
RECIPES
gamepur.com

What is Error 2002 in Final Fantasy XIV Online?

When the Final Fantasy XIV Online servers are experiencing massive players attempting to jump into the game, you can expect to find a handful of problems. Many of you will see a common issue when jumping into the game during peak hours will be Error 2002. Here’s what you need to know about error 2002 and how to fix it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to fix the unable to perform version check error in Final Fantasy XIV

If you’re attempting to log in to Final Fantasy XIV, you might encounter a handful of errors and problems if there’s a massive number of people trying to use the launcher simultaneously. Many players trying to get into the game typically coincides with large updates or expansions. When you’re trying to log into the game, here’s what you need to know about how to fix the ‘unable to perform version check’ error in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Aether Current Locations in Garlemald in Final Fantasy XIV

Players who have reached Garlemald in Final Fantasy XIV will probably notice that this is the first Endwalker zone that you can fully explore — Thavnair and Labryinthos are only able to be partially explored during your first visits to them. As with any new zone, there are 10 Aether Currents in the overworld, and 5 quest Aether Currents required in order to unlock flying for the zone.
VIDEO GAMES

