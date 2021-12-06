ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Next Five Games

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

Well, Malcolm Subban’s first game as a Sabre couldn’t have gone much worse. He allowed six goals on 24 shots, and to add injury to insult, he left the game with 10 minutes left with some sort of injury. The severity of his ailment is also unknown. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeybuzz.com

Ducks beat Sabres 2-0, Trevor Zegras pulls off incredible assist

The Anaheim Ducks picked up a 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres tonight, improving to a 14-8-5 record this season. There weren’t a ton of great chances exchanged in the first period and it was a relatively even frame overall. Shots were just 7-6 in favour of the Sabres and the game remained scoreless heading into the intermission.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sabres Lose a Snoozer to the Ducks

The Sabres dropped a dismal decision to the Anaheim Ducks during a dull affair on Tuesday night. The Sabres ended up out-shooting the Ducks 24-23, though the blue and gold managed only three shots in the second period when the game was still up for grabs. The final score was 2-0. The first period was a real snoozer, perhaps by design to let goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen get his feet under him during his first start of the 2021-22 season. UPL wasn’t tested much other than a point-blank slot shot which he got a piece of before the puck ricocheted off the cross bar and out of play. The shots were low for both sides and quality chances were hard to come by.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Looking to keep the offense rolling

The Winnipeg Jets will be taking on the Carolina Hurricanes after tallying 14 goals over their past two games. With Carolina having a top-end goaltending tandem, the Jets will be tested yet again on their offensive capabilities. After a very eventful game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, seeing 3 hearing...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
hockeybuzz.com

Rangers face Blackhawks again tonight before taking on Avalanche on Wed.

New York, off a 3-2 win at home against Chicago on Saturday, face the Blackhawks in Chicago tonight. The Rangers return home to take on the Avalanche tomorrow as part of their stretch of 10 games in 17 days. Tonight's lineup will be exactly the same as Saturday's, meaning Alexandar Georgiev will be back between the pipes. He could get the nod as well tomorrow, as throwing Adam Huska to the wolves to face Colorado would seem to be cruel and unusual punishment.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Devils and Flyers Looking To Change Their Season’s Trajectory

This is a big Metropolitan Division rivalry game for both the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. Both teams had a decent start to the 2021-22 NHL season but have fallen off the wagon as of late. After the losing reached to nine straight games, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher took action a few days ago and fired their head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant head coach Michel Therrien but retained Mike Yeo as their head coach. The Devils have lost four straight and only one “loser” point to show for their efforts, or lack thereof.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

OEL, Hamonic sidelined; Canucks look for 3rd-straight win, hire Rutherford

Friday December 10 - Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m. PT. Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks will look to win three games in a row for the first time this season when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Rogers Arena. The Jets are on a back-to-back...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sunday Night Pix - 3 BIG PLAYS!(goalie info and more plays to come later!)

YTD 139-99-2 +62.50 Units(season high) We hit nicely on the afternoon game with Ottawa! You gotta love the start to the day on those types of wins! The Ducks played a terrific road game and deserved to win as a dog as did the Hawks who got stiffed on a bad bounce to lose late in the 3rd period. The Sabres played a solid game too but lost in a shootout. NYI got us a nice win while the Flames are definitely trending down even though they outshot Boston, the Bruins capitalized on their chances and Calgary got questionable goaltending for the time in a while. Keep playing the systems I post, if you played against teams playing their 5th in 8 or 4th in 6 on the road, it went 2-0 on the day, with wins betting against TB & Anaheim. The East had a massive edge over the West in head-to-head matchups last night, going a whopping 7-1! Make sure you follow along in the comments section each night, especially on the weekends as these late games are getting easier to read with the public on certain teams as the line moves a certain way. If you followed me in the comment section, you would've got a few late-night winners in SJ and LA! We have a 5 game card tonight with the game analysis below for tonight's games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Mark Scheifele
VikingsTerritory

The Next 4 Games Are Very Winnable for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are currently 5-5 and on a two-game winning streak. They have a good shot at going 4-0 or 3-1 these next four games. It is certainly not a guarantee, but it is a possibility. Here is a look at their next four games:. 11/28: at San Francisco.
NFL
The Hockey News

Lemieux Suspended Five Games for Biting Tkachuck

Keep your teeth to yourself. That's the message the NHL is trying to send Brendan Lemieux on Tuesday evening, suspending the Los Angeles Kings forward five games for biting the hand of Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk during an altercation on Sunday night. After tussling with Lemieux on the ice following a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#The Rochester Americans#The Pacific Division#Espn#Hulu
hockeybuzz.com

Game 27: Different Roster, Same Result

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It feels like it was ages ago that the Lightning won the Stanley Cup against the Habs, but it was only 5 short months ago. Looking at the Canadiens’ roster though, it’s easy to see that there’s been a lot of water under the bridge since. Gone are the likes of Philip Danault, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Corey Perry and 64% of the Canadiens’ payroll is currently injured believe it or not. The good thing is though, this AHL version of the Habs has got nothing to lose and everything to prove.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Devils Fans Deserve Better

The New Jersey Devils are in a constant cycle of hope and disappointment. The Devils lost again in a shootout to the Ottawa Senators last night 3-2. As a consolation prize for making it to overtime, the Devils gained a much needed point, but that is simply not enough. This...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
hockeybuzz.com

Preds Hit The Road Once Again

The Preds of late have been a mystery of consistency, although the results have not followed. A few break downs here and there result in a puck in the back of the net and the team is having to shift their game in order to play catch up for the next two periods. This all dates back to the Vegas game, where a few bad mistakes resulted in similarly situated goals for the Knights.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Open Road Trip in Edmonton; Shaw Debut?

Tonight the Wild begin a 4-game Western road trip beginning in Edmonton. It will be another matchup of top scorers as Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid faceoff against Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild. Edmonton is 16-7-0 and sitting in second place in the Pacific Division, but have dropped their last...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Six Reasons why the Dallas Stars have won seven games in a row

This is an NHL season of impatience. It's early December and we've already had four coaching changes and four managerial shake-ups. In early November, folks in the hockey community were wondering if Rick Bowness would survive in Dallas. The Stars had lost six out of seven and they looked out of step. But since then, the Stars have won nine out of 10. They take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Vegas.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Seattle Laken

The Pittsburgh Penguins made their first ever trip to Seattle to play the Kraken and the home team was really Laken. The Penguins destroyed Seattle by a score of 6-1 to close their four game western road trip on a high note. The team earned five out of a possible eight points which is the best they could have done after the first two games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy