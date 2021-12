On Tuesday, hundreds of visitors from Oklahoma and across the United States will gather at the USS Oklahoma Memorial to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. When Japanese dive bombers descended over Pearl Harbor, the USS Oklahoma was among the first battleships to be attacked, taking eight torpedoes and sinking with 415 sailors and 14 marines…

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO