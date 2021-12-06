ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Can you look backwards in Century: Age of Ashes?

By Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp
gamepur.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentury: Age of Ashes is a dragon dogfighting game in which you ride dragons into battle against other players and tear each other apart using fireballs, flamebreath, and all manner of dragon-based abilities. The action is intense and fast-paced, meaning you could be soaring through the skies one second and diving...

www.gamepur.com

massivelyop.com

Dragon-riding arena PvP game Century Age of Ashes launches December 2, eyes console and mobile in 2022

It’s been quite some time since we checked in on Century: Age of Ashes, Playwing’s multiplayer arena dogfighting game in which players take to the skies on the backs of dragons and duke it out online. Readers will recall the game first cropped up in January and has run a couple of beta tests, one of which our Not So Massively columnist Tyler hoppped into. The devs had further noted that the game would be going into early access in February but then delayed that launch into April.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Does Century: Age of Ashes have controller support?

Century: Age of Ashes is an epic free-to-play game that puts you in control of a dragon rider. You must fly around each map and game mode tackling enemies and other players using all manner of firebreathing abilities. However, controlling a dragon isn’t easy, and it may not be intuitive for those who are used to using controllers. That’s why we’ve put together this guide for the game’s controller support.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock and roll Dice in Sea of Thieves

Six emotes that allow players to roll various sided Die have been introduced to Sea of Thieves as part of Season Five. The names of the emotes, each of which corresponds to the sided Die they roll, are as follows:. Roll a D4. Roll a D6. Roll a D8. Roll...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

PvP Dragon Battler Century: Age Of Ashes Launches On Steam

Playwing's high-flying, dragon-battling game Century: Age of Ashes has fully launched as of today, December 2. The free-to-play PvP title is now available on Steam, with Windows Store and console releases planned for next year. It was delayed from its November launch date so as to avoid the launch of Battlefield 2042 and now arrives a day before the most-anticipated MMORPG expansion launch of the year. Is that an improvement? Who knows?
VIDEO GAMES
#Ashes
gamepur.com

The Ascent has been rated for PlayStation

The Ascent didn’t make the greatest splash upon its initial Xbox and PC launch, but it was well-received enough. Barring glitches and some PC-specific performance quirks, it didn’t incite extreme criticism, leaving the public consumer consciousness relatively quickly. Neon Giant’s top-down action RPG has another chance at gaining an audience though, according to a new online listing.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to beat the final boss in Solar Ash

So you’ve reached the end of Solar Ash. You’ve overcome other bosses like the Burning Hunter and the Withered Eye. You’ve upgraded your health and gotten all buffed for the final fight. Now it’s time for one last challenge. It’s also time for spoilers, so consider this your spoiler warning. The strategy for the final boss can be found after the screenshot below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Century: Age of Ashes is Out Now, And It’s Free to Play

Want to take control of a dragon and fly through the air, breathing fire on your opponents and all who stand in your way?. Of course you do. And you can, as Century: Age of Ashes is out now on Steam. We previewed this game back in February of this year, and thoroughly enjoyed it. “It’s how Century: Age of Ashes plays that truly has us most excited for its launch,” Rich said in his early impressions. “Its dragons are wonderful to control, giving you confidence to try and fly through narrow chambers and squeeze through small gaps. They can turn quickly, too, allowing for heated dogfights filled with balls of flame and heated breath. Throw in some stupendously good visuals and solid performance, even at this early stage, and developer Playwing LTD appear to be onto a winner.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Solar Ash ending explained: how to unlock both endings

Solar Ash is a fast-paced game, but it slows down just for a moment and diverges at the conclusion, setting up two possible endings. We’ll show you how to get them both, but we can’t talk about them without some serious spoilers, so consider this your spoiler warning. The breakdown starts after the screenshot below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get The Burning Field in Final Fantasy XIV

When you reach the higher-level areas of Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll want to figure out if you’re ready to tackle the harder content. It means tackling the most challenging dungeons, raids and working together with your allies to ensure you’re pulling your weight alongside one another. An excellent way to measure your strength is by visiting The Burning Field, an expansion of the Stone, Sky, Sea. Here’s what you need to know about getting to The Burning Field in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get more dragons in Century: Age of Ashes

In Century: Age of Ashes, your dragons are your life. You ride them into battle across each class, and they protect you while you soar through the skies, competing against countless enemies. While you’ll only start the game with a few, you can quickly amass an army of dragons if you know what you’re doing. This guide explains how to get more dragons so you can have your pick of dozens within a few days.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

When will Fortnite be back up for Chapter 3 Season 1?

Now that the Fortnite servers have gone down, and the final moments of Chapter 2 Season 8 have played out, the question on everyone’s lips is “When do the servers come back up for Chapter 3”. Right now, nobody really knows. It is suspected that the servers will come back...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to beat Hydaelyn in The Mothercrystal in Final Fantasy XIV

Ah, Hydaelyn. If you’re reading this guide, you are likely reading up on how to beat Hydaelyn for the first time. Hydaelyn has a few tricks up her sleeve, and is unique in being the only primal that you can bring your NPC Trusts into battle with. This is recommended for your first time, as they can help you learn how to avoid her attacks, as well as give you a buff that prevents death twice.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Waiting in Queue error, explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has effectively begun, but lots of people are currently on the outside looking in. If you have been trying to log in, and getting a message that tells you that you are “waiting in the queue”, then you are not alone. Because the servers were...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to farm Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism in Final Fantasy XIV

The Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism will be your reward for completing many of the level 90 dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. You’ll want to make sure your character has finished the Endwalker campaign with at least one Job, and the respective Job you use in these dungeons has at least an average item level 540 and is level 90. When you’ve earned enough, you’ll be able to turn it in for Moonward gear, but what’s the best way to farm them? This guide covers how to farm Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to collect gem fragments near characters for the Shanta Quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Unlike other Shanta Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, collecting gem fragments near the game’s most notable characters can be incredibly tricky — especially as many of the blue gem aren’t really that close to the NPCs. In addition, you’ll be finding yourself traversing almost every major area in the game, as you’ll need 10 gems to complete the challenge. However, this quest is certainly worth your time, considering a ton of XP will be rewarded and it aids in finishing the Character Collection menu.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to get a Kinna Sickle in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll find several methods available to you to mean exclusive equipment and items for your character in Final Fantasy XIV. Rarely are old features thrown away and no longer used in the game, especially when additional content comes. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you can get a Kinna Sickle for your Reaper Job in Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete the A Guide of Sorts quest in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

The A Guide of Sorts quest is a Final Fantasy XIV Main Scenario quest you’ll receive as you work your way through the Endwalker expansion. After completing The Full Report, Warts and All, you get this quest where you had to deal with being a frog with Alisaie and Alphinaud. This guide will break down how to complete the A Guide of Sorts quest and where you need to go to complete all of the objectives in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete the Grasp of Avarice entry encounter

The Grasp of Avarice Dungeon is finally available in Destiny 2 to players who own the 30th Anniversary pack. Within the dungeon, classic Bungie-inspired loot from both the Destiny universe and past franchised is available for you to earn, if you’re brave enough. It all starts at a very familiar location to Destiny veterans, the fabled loot cave.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Exotic Gjallarswift Sparrow in Destiny 2

With the arrival of the 30th Anniversary event in Destiny 2 comes the return of the most notorious weapon in the history of the franchise, Gjallarhorn. Due to the return of the mythical launcher, Bungie has given us some Gjallarhorn-inspired cosmetics to earn and show off the pride of the wolfpack, one of which being a not-so-easy to earn sparrow, the Gjallarswift.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get the Mythic Spider-Man Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With the addition of Spider-Man and his assortment of skins, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 also holds a mythic weapon themed after the superhero. Of course, these are his almighty Web Shooters, allowing players to traverse the map — potentially for an endless amount of time — at a ridiculous rate. Although you may spot several videos online of the Web Shooters, there is one caveat that will be holding most players back from obtaining them for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES

