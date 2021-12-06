Can you look backwards in Century: Age of Ashes?

Want to take control of a dragon and fly through the air, breathing fire on your opponents and all who stand in your way?. Of course you do. And you can, as Century: Age of Ashes is out now on Steam. We previewed this game back in February of this year, and thoroughly enjoyed it. “It’s how Century: Age of Ashes plays that truly has us most excited for its launch,” Rich said in his early impressions. “Its dragons are wonderful to control, giving you confidence to try and fly through narrow chambers and squeeze through small gaps. They can turn quickly, too, allowing for heated dogfights filled with balls of flame and heated breath. Throw in some stupendously good visuals and solid performance, even at this early stage, and developer Playwing LTD appear to be onto a winner.”

