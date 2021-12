This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, AKA Pocahontas (because she lied about her ethnicity when applying to teach at Harvard Law School, falsely claiming to be Native American) blamed “corporate greed” and LNG exports for the high price of natural gas in Massachusetts and other New England states in a letter sent to 11 big natural gas producers. EQT, one of the recipients of Ms. Warren’s nastygram, initially responded by going on the record with the Pittsburgh Business Times (see EQT Calls Pocahontas’ Scapegoating of LNG Exports “Reckless”). EQT has just issued a press release and a letter of its own back to Warren–and it’s devastating (for Warren).

MARCELLUS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO