With the emergence of the new Omicron variant bringing into question the effectiveness of current vaccines, scientists caution that viruses will continue to evolve. According to one of the scientists behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, another pandemic could be more contagious and more lethal than COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 5 million across the globe. Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert also warned that the current set of vaccines being used across the world could be less effective against the newly-discovered Omicron variant.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO