Dog Found Starving On Streets Is So Happy Now | The Dodo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch this scared, hairless dog transform into the prettiest, happiest girl. To help support their rescue efforts, please visit...

MY My My
1d ago

I feed 8 dogs in my neighborhood who come to my house hungry every morning before work and even when I get home. And one stray cat who hangsout in my shed. He has a warm dry place to stay. The dogs belong to people up the street ( Different owners) The cat belongs to me now. When I get to him to trust me I'm going to have him neutered and bring him inside. I can't touch him yet but I will eventually.

David L Helwick Jr.
1d ago

God bless you all for your kindness in showing Love to that Precious Dog...

Leah E
1d ago

No precious puppy should ever have to suffer! Thank you so much for saving a life!❤️

