Alabama State

Alabama Men's Basketball No. 9 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago


TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following its 91-82 upset of No. 3 Gonzaga last Saturday, Alabama basketball is back into the top 10 after falling to No. 16 last week.

The Crimson Tide is now ranked No. 9 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, jumping up seven spots. Alabama is now the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference.

Gonzaga, the team that Alabama led by as much as 18 points during the course of the game, only fell two spots from third to fifth.

Around the SEC, Kentucky comes in right behind Alabama at No. 10. After a perfect 8-0 start to the season, Arkansas is the next SEC team, ranked at No. 12. Tennessee is No. 13 while Auburn and Florida come in at Nos. 18 and 20, respectively.

After not being ranked last week, 8-0 LSU has now cracked the AP Top 25 and sits at No. 25.

In the Coaches Poll, Arkansas is No. 10, just one spot behind Alabama. Kentucky is No. 12 while Tennessee and Florida are Nos. 14 and 16, respectively. Auburn is ranked No. 21, and LSU finishes off the SEC in the Coaches Poll at No. 24.

Here's the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following five weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 — Dec. 6, 2021

(Ranking, team, conference, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue Big Ten 8-0 1,525 (61)

2. Baylor Big 12 8-0 1,421

3. Duke ACC 7-1 1,390

4. UCLA Pac-12 8-1 1,293

5. Gonzaga West Coast 7-2 1,240

6. Villanova Big East 6-2 1,175

7. Texas Big 12 6-1 1,101

8. Kansas Big 12 6-1 1,068

9. Alabama SEC 7-1 1,029

10. Kentucky SEC 6-1 972

11. Arizona Pac-12 7-0 919

12. Arkansas SEC 8-0 905

13. Tennessee SEC 6-1 762

14. Houston AAC 7-1 686

15. Connecticut Big East 8-1 527

16. Southern California Pac-12 8-0 510

17. Iowa State Big 12 8-0 499

18. Auburn SEC 7-1 419

19. Michigan State Big Ten 7-2 405

20. Florida SEC 6-1 386

21. Ohio State Big Ten 6-2 370

22. Wisconsin Big Ten 7-1 338

23. Seton Hall Big East 7-1 177

24. Brigham Young West Coast 7-1 157

25. LSU SEC 8-0 135

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll — Dec. 6, 2021

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue 8-0 797 (29)

2. Baylor 8-0 751 (3)

3. Duke 7-1 703

4. UCLA 8-1 648

5. Gonzaga 7-2 636

6. Villanova 6-2 588

7. Kansas 6-1 582

8. Arizona 7-0 545

9. Alabama 7-1 500

10. Arkansas 8-0 498

11. Texas 6-1 492

12. Kentucky 6-1 486

13. Houston 7-1 352

14. Tennessee 6-1 328

15. Southern California 8-0 315

16. Florida 6-1 261

17. Wisconsin 7-1 248

18. Connecticut 8-1 245

19. Iowa State 8-0 234

20. Michigan St 7-2 204

21. Auburn 7-1 199

22. Ohio St. 6-2 158

23. Brigham Young 7-1 121

24. LSU 8-0 94

25. Seton Hall 7-1 84

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado St. 79; Illinois 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1.

Related
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Recruiting Looking Great With Stellar 2022 Class

While Alabama coach Nick Saban and the football program vie for another top recruiting class, Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats is doing so himself. Four of Alabama's five 2022 commits rank inside the Sports Illustrated 99, which was released on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide joins Ohio State, Duke, Kansas, Arkansas as the only programs in the nation with at least four SI99 members.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 13-19, 2021

After another legendary Saturday for Alabama athletics, the Crimson Tide is looking towards a new week of competition. As Alabama football continues to look towards the New Year's Eve matchup with Cincinnati, the Crimson Tide continues to excel on the hardwood. Alabama men's basketball (8-1) outlasted No. 14 Houston 83-82...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

No. 9 Alabama Wins 83-82 Thriller over No. 14 Houston

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nate Oats said they were trying to put quality games on the schedule for the Alabama basketball fanbase. The fans showed up, and the top-15 matchup inside Coleman Coliseum late Saturday night delivered. Facing a 2021 Final Four opponent for the second game in a row,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Juwan Gary Leads Alabama in Gutsy Victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The hardhat award is a staple of the Alabama basketball program, and Juwan Gary seems to frequent the hardware. "It's ironic how it works," head coach Nate Oats said postgame. "Guys that play really hard, make a lot of blue-collar plays, tend to have pretty good scoring game a lot of times."
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
