Alabama Men's Basketball No. 9 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following its 91-82 upset of No. 3 Gonzaga last Saturday, Alabama basketball is back into the top 10 after falling to No. 16 last week.
The Crimson Tide is now ranked No. 9 in both the latest AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, jumping up seven spots. Alabama is now the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference.
Gonzaga, the team that Alabama led by as much as 18 points during the course of the game, only fell two spots from third to fifth.
Around the SEC, Kentucky comes in right behind Alabama at No. 10. After a perfect 8-0 start to the season, Arkansas is the next SEC team, ranked at No. 12. Tennessee is No. 13 while Auburn and Florida come in at Nos. 18 and 20, respectively.
After not being ranked last week, 8-0 LSU has now cracked the AP Top 25 and sits at No. 25.
In the Coaches Poll, Arkansas is No. 10, just one spot behind Alabama. Kentucky is No. 12 while Tennessee and Florida are Nos. 14 and 16, respectively. Auburn is ranked No. 21, and LSU finishes off the SEC in the Coaches Poll at No. 24.
Here's the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following five weeks of college basketball:
AP Top 25 — Dec. 6, 2021
(Ranking, team, conference, record, points, first-place votes)
1. Purdue Big Ten 8-0 1,525 (61)
2. Baylor Big 12 8-0 1,421
3. Duke ACC 7-1 1,390
4. UCLA Pac-12 8-1 1,293
5. Gonzaga West Coast 7-2 1,240
6. Villanova Big East 6-2 1,175
7. Texas Big 12 6-1 1,101
8. Kansas Big 12 6-1 1,068
9. Alabama SEC 7-1 1,029
10. Kentucky SEC 6-1 972
11. Arizona Pac-12 7-0 919
12. Arkansas SEC 8-0 905
13. Tennessee SEC 6-1 762
14. Houston AAC 7-1 686
15. Connecticut Big East 8-1 527
16. Southern California Pac-12 8-0 510
17. Iowa State Big 12 8-0 499
18. Auburn SEC 7-1 419
19. Michigan State Big Ten 7-2 405
20. Florida SEC 6-1 386
21. Ohio State Big Ten 6-2 370
22. Wisconsin Big Ten 7-1 338
23. Seton Hall Big East 7-1 177
24. Brigham Young West Coast 7-1 157
25. LSU SEC 8-0 135
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado St. 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll — Dec. 6, 2021
(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)
1. Purdue 8-0 797 (29)
2. Baylor 8-0 751 (3)
3. Duke 7-1 703
4. UCLA 8-1 648
5. Gonzaga 7-2 636
6. Villanova 6-2 588
7. Kansas 6-1 582
8. Arizona 7-0 545
9. Alabama 7-1 500
10. Arkansas 8-0 498
11. Texas 6-1 492
12. Kentucky 6-1 486
13. Houston 7-1 352
14. Tennessee 6-1 328
15. Southern California 8-0 315
16. Florida 6-1 261
17. Wisconsin 7-1 248
18. Connecticut 8-1 245
19. Iowa State 8-0 234
20. Michigan St 7-2 204
21. Auburn 7-1 199
22. Ohio St. 6-2 158
23. Brigham Young 7-1 121
24. LSU 8-0 94
25. Seton Hall 7-1 84
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado St. 79; Illinois 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1.
