Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Coaching Staff Names 16 Players of the Week Following SEC Championship Victory

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The coaching staff of Alabama football named 16 players of the week following the Crimson Tide's 41-24 victory over No. 1 Georgia last Saturday in the SEC Championship Game.

On offense, the entire offensive line was named after not allowing a single sack of quarterback Bryce Young. Young was also one of the players named alongside wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III.

On defense, linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o were named players of the week. Defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams and Jordan Battle were also named due to each making an interception in the game against the Bulldogs.

Punter James Burnip and place kicker Will Reichard represented special teams alongside Williams for his punt coverage and defensive back Khyree Jackson for his efforts defending the return game of Georgia.

Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff named 16 players of the week to 17 spots following the Crimson Tide’s dominant 41-24 win over top-ranked Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. Javion Cohen, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Seth McLaughlin, John Metchie III, Evan Neal, Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, Jameson Williams and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr, Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and James Burnip, Khyree Jackson, Will Reichard and Williams again on special teams were all selected for their efforts in Atlanta.

OFFENSE

Offensive Line

  • Alabama’s starting group of Javion Cohen, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Seth McLaughlin, Evan Neal, Chris Owens and Kendall Randolph helped the offense rack up 536 yards against the nation’s top-ranked defense
  • The line opened holes for 115 rushing yards and provided time for 421 yards through the air to average a whopping 9.6 yards per play on the day
  • Kept Bryce Young upright, allowing the Tide signal-caller to throw for an SEC Championship Game-record 421 yards

John Metchie III

  • Saw his day come to an end just before halftime after suffering a game-ending injury
  • Caught six passes for 97 yards and a score during his time on the field
  • Found the end zone from 13 yards out and converted a pair of first downs across his six grabs

Jameson Williams

  • Posted his seventh 100-plus yard performance of the season with 184 yards on seven catches
  • Scored twice on the afternoon on a pair of explosive plays from 67 yards and 55 yards away
  • Has gone over 150 yards receiving four times in the last five games

Bryce Young

  • Finished 26-of-44 passing for 421 yards and three touchdowns through the air
  • Added three rushes for 40 yards with a score on the ground
  • Set an SEC Championship Game record for passing yards and total offense (461)

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

  • Dominated up front against Georgia’s highly regarded offensive line unit
  • Totaled six tackles in the game, including two for loss (-8 yards) and one sack (-6 yards)
  • Also added one quarterback pressure, part of the Tide’s five in the game

Jordan Battle

  • Recorded his second pick-six of the season, taking the interception into the end zone from 42 yards away
  • Contributed six tackles and a quarterback hurry to go with his interception

DeMarcco Hellams

  • Led the Crimson Tide defense in tackles with nine
  • Added his team-high tying third pick of the season to go with a pass breakup

Henry To’oTo’o

  • Directed a Tide defense that forced two UGA turnovers and help the Bulldogs to 24 points
  • Tallied seven tackles against the Bulldogs

SPECIAL TEAMS

James Burnip

  • Put together his best game as a member of the Crimson Tide
  • Accumulated 219 yards on five punts for a 43.8 yards per punt average
  • Boomed a 50-yarder for his longest punt of the season while dropping one kick inside the 20

Khyree Jackson

  • Continued his consistent play on special teams
  • Helped the Tide limit the Bulldogs from breaking a big return

Will Reichard

  • Contributed 10 points on the day thanks two a pair of field goals and four made PATs
  • Hit from 33 and 41 yards away on his pair of three-point tries
  • Also kicked off eight times for 520 yards to average a perfect 65.0 yards per kick average with six touchbacks

Jameson Williams

  • Made a huge stop on the Tide’s first punt of the day to pin the Bulldogs deep in their own territory
  • The tackle added to his already impressive day at wideout where he finished as the team-leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns

