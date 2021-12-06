Update: New Bedford Man Dies in Tenament Fire
A fire early Monday morning at 106 Hemlock Street has claimed the life of a city man. Investigators say 65-year old Daniel Dupont was killed in the fire. Fire Chief Scott Kruger tells WBSM...fun107.com
