This November was brutally cold in many parts of Alaska, including in Bethel. The Southwest Alaska hub, in fact, had its second coldest November on record. “For Bethel, November is the coldest month of the year so far,” said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “The only time that Bethel had a colder November than this, you have to go all the way back to 1939.”

6 DAYS AGO