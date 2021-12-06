ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

This is ‘Earth’s Black Box’ and it will document our extinction

Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

The concept is to keep...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Very Large Telescope spots Earth’s new nearest pair of black holes

Astronomers with the European Southern Observatory (ESO) use the Very Large Telescope (VLT) to scan the heavens in search of stars, black holes, galaxies, and planets to study. Recently, astronomers used the VLT to spot the closest pair of supermassive black holes to Earth ever discovered. Eventually, the black hole duo will merge into a single gigantic black hole. The discovery is located in a galaxy called NGC 7727, which lies in the constellation Aquarius.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Extinction#Mankind#Spiral#Black Box
Knowridge Science Report

How did the Earth and moon form?

The Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago out of a mixture of dust and gas around the young sun. It grew larger thanks to countless collisions between dust particles, asteroids, and other growing planets, including one last giant impact that threw enough rock, gas, and dust into space to form the moon.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Volcanic Fertilization of the Oceans Drove Severe Mass Extinction – Reshaping the Course of Evolution of Life on Earth

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that two intense periods of volcanism triggered a period of global cooling and falling oxygen levels in the oceans, which caused one of the most severe mass extinctions in Earth history. The researchers, working with colleagues at the University of Oldenburg, the...
EARTH SCIENCE
Popculture

Giant Eiffel Tower-Sized Asteroid Set to Skim Earth's Orbit Very Soon

NASA reported earlier this week that a massive asteroid would skim the Earth's orbit on Dec. 11. The 1,082-foot space rock known as Asteroid 4660 Nereus is larger than the Eiffel Tower and will come within 4.6 million miles of Earth, putting it in the "potentially hazardous" category. However, despite...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
PC Gamer

Explaining the mysterious 'Moon Cube' with videogame theories

Ah, the moon. Constant celestial companion. Monochrome goddess of the tides. Creator of werewolves and backdrop for Stanley Kubrick's popular 'landing' comedy. Some say you are, in fact, just a somewhat pockmarked grey rock with little to recommend visiting beyond the fact you can be there and back in about a week.
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

The Post-Human Dog to Will mRNA Make Us Superhuman? (Planet Earth Report)

Another busy week of news for our Pale Blue Dot from the detection of a second trojan asteroid sharing Earth’s orbit to searches for molecular complexity could uncover convincing evidence of extraterrestrial life to tiny black holes impacting the Moon could solve the enduring enigma of dark matter. Incident’ delays...
SCIENCE
GreenMatters

Earth’s “Black Box” Will Outlive Humankind, Gathering Climate Data and Research

Over the years, we have gathered quite a bit of information on how the world works, especially in regards to climate change. And although there are exorbitant amounts of data out there to keep track of — between books, articles, tweets, conversations, and beyond — Earth's Black Box will outlive humankind, continuously collecting this kind of crucial information. Yes, there is an actual "Black box" that's located in Tasmania, and it's effectively been designed to survive long after we're gone.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Sub-Earth Planet Discovered by Astronomers: Boiling New World Is Ultra-Light and Super-Fast

The boiling new world, which zips around its star at ultraclose range, is among the lightest exoplanets found to date. Ultra-short-period planets are small, compact worlds that whip around their stars at close range, completing an orbit — and a single, scorching year — in less than 24 hours. How these planets came to be in such extreme configurations is one of the continuing mysteries of exoplanetary science.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

A giant laser just revealed a weird new detail about the Earth’s core

It’s one of nature’s topsy-turvy tricks that the deep interior of Earth is as hot as the Sun’s surface. The sphere of iron that resides there is also under extreme pressure: about 360 million times more pressure than we experience on the Earth’s surface. But how can scientists study what happens to the iron at the center of the Earth when it’s largely unobservable?
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Iron integral to the development of life on Earth and the possibility of life on other planets

Iron is an essential nutrient that almost all life requires to grow and thrive. Iron's importance goes all the way back to the formation of the planet Earth, where the amount of iron in the Earth's rocky mantle was 'set' by the conditions under which the planet formed and went on to have major ramifications for how life developed. Now, scientists at the University of Oxford have uncovered the likely mechanisms by which iron influenced the development of complex life forms, which can also be used to understand how likely (or unlikely) advanced life forms might be on other planets. The work was published today in PNAS.
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

When will an asteroid hit Earth? NASA is hoping to block the big ones

If someone says the sky is falling, you can usually assume the sky is not falling. But, of course, the sky really is falling, and we really could be doomed. Unless we or our descendants take action, a large asteroid or comet will sooner or later slam into Earth, causing massive — if not catastrophic — damage. In the case of the rock that hit our planet 66 million years ago, an estimated 75 percent of all animal species (including the dinosaurs) were erased.
ASTRONOMY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Half of the Earth's water comes from asteroids, UH researchers prove

Scientists have speculated for years where Earth's water comes from. A Glasgow-based group including two scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa made the first positive identification of an asteroid bringing water to Earth. The team studied samples from Itokawa — an asteroid that orbited close to...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy