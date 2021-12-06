Israeli company sells HSBC Tower for $855M

Indian movie major Eros International has sold STX Entertainment, the indie studio built and led by Robert Simonds, to an affiliate of the Najafi Companies for $173 million.
The deal, which includes STX Entertainment needing to repay $148 million in debt, follows STX Entertainment and Eros completing a stock-for-stock merger, to form Eros STX Global Corp. in 2020. The Najafi Companies is a private investment company with holdings in consumer, media, talent-driven brands, e-commerce, tech and sports.
“This is a complicated, international public company carve-out transaction, and after countless hours over the past several months, we are thrilled to announce this new...
Comments / 0