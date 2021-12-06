ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Israeli company sells HSBC Tower for $855M

By Editorials
Crain's New York Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperty and Building Corp. agreed to sell the HSBC Tower building in New York City for $855 million to an...

www.crainsnewyork.com

