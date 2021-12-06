ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

By Kavitha George, Alaska Public Media
ktoo.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest...

