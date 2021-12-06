ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lucky Daye Gets Sultry With New Song and Album ‘CandyDrip’

By Meagan Jordan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Lucky Daye dropped his latest single, “Candy Drip,” on Monday, teasing his sophomore album by the name, out in the s pring of 2022. A sultry song with a heartfelt bass, the track highlights Daye’s signature smooth sound and previews what he has in store for listeners in the new year.

“Pretty white dress, how’d he get between us?/Pretty white dress, hope nobody see us,” Daye croons, confession-like, on the almost five-minute-long track. The instrumental has a celestial feel that also borders funk. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone , Daye says his approach to music “was never about fitting in.”

“There’s a lot of trend-following,” he said. “And it’s fine for a little bit, but when things change up, people get forgot. And nobody wants to be forgotten.”

If “Candy Drip” is any indication, Daye is set on further carving out his own space in the R&B genre. And his unique style is a hit. Just look at the 4 million streams his tracks get per month on Spotify and his packed stable of collaborators, including R&B legends like Alicia Keys and Khalid. The six-time Grammy-nominated artist — who was recently nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 EP Table For Two and Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song “How Much Can A Heart Take” — released the single “Over” in September.

Monday, Daye also announced that he is returning to the road in the spring — his first tour since 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The 50 Best Songs of 2021

This year, the pop-music world felt more wide open than ever. Our list of 2021’s best songs includes a beautiful indie-pop celebration of queer love, a reggaeton star tucking into some sweet Eighties synths, a self-celebrating pop-rap smash that scandalized the American right, a Lorde track that sounds like it could’ve been a Nineties U.K. club hit, and unforgettable anthems that pushed the boundaries of K-pop, rock, and country.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ on ‘Kimmel’

Courtney Barnett stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase her recent song, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight.” The intimate track comes off her new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, out now via Mom + Pop. The musician appeared alongside her live band for the rollicking performance, which saw Barnett singing and playing guitar. Barnett told Rolling Stone that Things Take Time, Take Time is about finding “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.” “On the one hand, nothing was happening to me last year,” she said. “But at the same time, so much was happening! There’s...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

2021 had plenty of marquee events in the music world: Superstars like Adele, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X all came through with albums that deepened their stories and solidified their greatness. But while those blockbuster releases lived up to the industry’s ever-swelling hype, this year was often more about welcome surprises — like ornery rap visionary Tyler, the Creator meeting the world halfway with the most focused performance of his career, or Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner going from low-fi bedroom dreamer into futurist New Wave maximalist. The biggest curveball of all was an unstoppable chart phenomenon few saw coming a year ago: Olivia Rodrigo, who arrived out of nowhere (or at least the Disney Channel) to rewrite the rules of the Top 40 with her instant-classic debut, Sour.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Alicia Keys
loudersound.com

Listen to two new songs from Wet Leg’s much-anticipated debut album

Recently described by the BBC as “the band with millions of streams and just two songs”, Wet Leg have announced details of their forthcoming debut album, and shared two new songs set to feature on the 12-track collection. The Isle Of Wight duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, will release...
THEATER & DANCE
mxdwn.com

Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster Shares Dynamic New Song And Video “Black Hole” From Upcoming Solo Album Peace Meter

This Friday, Marissa Paternoster is releasing her solo album Peace Meter. In anticipation of the album, the artist shared its third and final single, “Black Hole.” The music video for the track captures the sense of longing and confusion pouring from the song, as the singer fidgets in a chair questioning how she’ll continue without her lover.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candydrip
jazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Kevin Figes shares new single ‘Wallpaper Music’ ahead of album launch

Multi-instrumentalist, composer and educator Kevin Figes’ new album, Wallpaper Music, features Brigitte Beraha on vocals, Jim Blomfield on keyboards, Ashley John Long on bass and Mark Whitlam on percussion. The recording follows Figes’ critically acclaimed quartet release Changing Times and features eight original compositions written during lockdown. “I was particularly...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

WINNER's Song Min Ho drops a new moving poster for his upcoming 3rd full album 'To Infinity'

WINNER's Song Min Ho has dropped a new moving poster as a 'digital gun man'. As seen previously, the WINNER member is diligently preparing for his comeback with breathtaking teasers. Following the previous character teaser, Song Min Ho dons a yellow coat with a matching hat. Song Min Ho's 3rd full album 'To Infinity', featuring the title song "Tang!", will be released on December 7 at 6 PM KST.
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Three Days Grace Seek Escape With Heavy New Song ‘So Called Life,’ Announce New Album

Welcome back, Three Days Grace! The Canadian rockers are getting in with new music just ahead of the year end with the brand new song "So Called Life." The song captures the heaviness and angst that the band has represented so well over the years, with Matt Walst belting about a desire for escape to take the edge off from his "So Called Life." Be sure to check out the song and the Jon Vulpine-directed video below and if you like what you hear, the track is available via multiple streaming platforms here.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Boris announce new album ‘W’ (new song & exclusive vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our limited edition "sea blue with black blob" vinyl variant of Boris' new album. Last year, Boris self-released their excellent new album NO -- their fastest, most direct album in years -- and if you were wondering why it ended with a song called "Interlude," that's because Boris had planned that track to lead directly into their next album. The album is called W (which, combined with the previous album, spells "NOW"), and it opens with the same melody as "Interlude." It comes out January 21 via Sacred Bones, marking Boris' first release for the label.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
wmmr.com

Three Days Grace Drop New Track, Announce New Album

Three Days Grace has released a new single and have announced a new album, their first since 2018’s Outsider. “So Called Life” is the first single from the band’s upcoming seventh studio album EXPLOSIONS, which vocalist Matt Walst said in a brief statement on the track, “In these crazy & divided times, everyone needs something to take the edge off.”
MUSIC
Genius

Phoebe Bridgers Covers Tom Waits On New Song “Day After Tomorrow”

Phoebe Bridgers is back with her annual Christmas cover. This year, the Los Angeles native has recorded a rendition of Tom Waits’ 2004 song “Day After Tomorrow.” In previous years, Bridgers has covered everything from Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” to Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night.” Produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska, Bridgers’ version of “Day After Tomorrow” features a backing choir that includes Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.
MUSIC
NME

Trentemøller shares propulsive song ‘Dead Or Alive’ from new album ‘Memoria’

Trentemøller has shared ‘Dead Or Alive’, a new cut from his forthcoming sixth album ‘Memoria’. ‘Dead Or Alive’ follows previous singles ‘All Too Soon’ and ‘In The Gloaming’ and is accompanied by a Fryd Frydendahl-directed video – watch below. ‘Memoria’ is the follow-up to the Danish soloist’s 2019 album ‘Obverse’....
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kali Uchis and Ozuna Share New Song “Another Day in America”: Listen

Kali Uchis and Ozuna have joined forces on a new song titled “Another Day in America.” It’s inspired by Steven Spielberg’s new production of West Side Story, which is in theaters on December 10. Listen to “Another Day in America” below. “Another Day in America” twists the chorus of “America”...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Polo G Updates ‘Hall of Fame’ Album with 14 New Songs

Polo G is back on the block. After releasing his Hall Of Fame album in June, the Chicago rapper is right back at it with the release of a deluxe edition, officially dubbed Hall Of Fame 2.0. “[Hall of Fame] was me beating my chest, really coming into my own...
MUSIC
thegazette.com

2021 holiday album reviews: Best and worst of season’s new song collections

It’s been a particularly prolific year for holiday albums — so much so that I’ll just stop the introduction here to save space and get right to reviewing the albums themselves. Tree toppers. Kelly Clarkson: “When Christmas Comes Around ...” — Clarkson’s second holiday album opens with a real show...
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Chris Janson Says He And Eric Church Wrote Song Together For New Album

Chris Janson's upcoming album will feature a song he co-wrote with Eric Church. Chris recently told Taste of Country, “It was an idea that he sent me, and he said, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Do you think we should co-write it?' Yes and yes, and so we did, and that was it.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy