Lucky Daye Gets Sultry With New Song and Album ‘CandyDrip’

Lucky Daye dropped his latest single, “Candy Drip,” on Monday, teasing his sophomore album by the name, out in the s pring of 2022. A sultry song with a heartfelt bass, the track highlights Daye’s signature smooth sound and previews what he has in store for listeners in the new year.

“Pretty white dress, how’d he get between us?/Pretty white dress, hope nobody see us,” Daye croons, confession-like, on the almost five-minute-long track. The instrumental has a celestial feel that also borders funk. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone , Daye says his approach to music “was never about fitting in.”

“There’s a lot of trend-following,” he said. “And it’s fine for a little bit, but when things change up, people get forgot. And nobody wants to be forgotten.”

If “Candy Drip” is any indication, Daye is set on further carving out his own space in the R&B genre. And his unique style is a hit. Just look at the 4 million streams his tracks get per month on Spotify and his packed stable of collaborators, including R&B legends like Alicia Keys and Khalid. The six-time Grammy-nominated artist — who was recently nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 EP Table For Two and Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song “How Much Can A Heart Take” — released the single “Over” in September.

Monday, Daye also announced that he is returning to the road in the spring — his first tour since 2019.