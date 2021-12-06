Jana Kramer Recalls How Divorce ‘Shattered’ Dreams for Her Kids in Emotional Message About Working Moms

Jana Kramer Steve Mack/Everett Collection

The journey to divorce — and the challenges that come along with it — hasn’t been easy for actor Jana Kramer. The single mom has shared her triumphs and hardships that divorce with kids entails, and the One Tree Hill alum just recalled the moment she found out that her divorce from ex-husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin, was finalized.

In a Dec. 6 Instagram post, Kramer shared that a new Whine Down podcast episode will air this week — and that fans could expect some input on behind-the-scenes moments from the set of her new film, The Holiday Fix Up. Kramer gets right into it, referring to a specific day on set when she received news that her divorce from Caussin was officially finalized. “Todays @whinedownpodcast is all about behind the scenes of my movie “The Holiday Fix Up” which airs Saturday,” Kramer wrote. “This one was one of the hardest behind the scenes days.”

The podcast host, who shares son Jace and daughter Jolie with Caussin, goes on to describe a few more intimate details about that moment. Like how she received the call smack dab in the middle of a work day. “The call,” she wrote. “Happened July 22nd. I got the official call that I was divorced. 20 minutes before my pick up to set.”

Kramer gets super relatable about the feelings she experienced during that time, and how it even crushed her dreams. “I knew the day was coming but no one truly prepares you for how it hits you when you are told you are officially divorced,” Kramer wrote. “My dream of what I wanted for kids and family was officially shattered in this moment.”

Divorced, working mamas will appreciate Kramer’s next anecdote — an inspiring proof that no matter what life throws our way, we got this. “But I also had a job to do,” Kramer continued. “I had to work and be on set moments later. I took this photo to remind myself WE CAN DO HARD THINGS.” The picture Kramer is referring to is a teary-eyed selfie, with Kramer looking completely put together on set with a few tears being shed.

We hope the actor knows she’s not alone, and we think her message is such an important one to share for other divorced moms who are experiencing similar emotions.

