Students at Bellefontaine Intermediate School are inspiring each other to become better readers. The third-graders from Mrs. Daniels’ and Ms. Reser’s homerooms love to read with their fifth-grade buddies. Twice each month, the third-grade students meet with a fifth-grader from Mrs. Cronkleton’s and Mrs. Howell’s rooms. They read together, build community and encourage each other to be BIS leaders. The fifth-graders supported their third-grade buddies in October before their first state reading assessment. They gave tips and encouragement to stay calm, confident and try their best. (BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS PHOTO)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO