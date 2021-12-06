ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA investing $633 Million for Rural Climate-Smart Infrastructure

stjosephpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA is investing $633 million to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities. “Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will...

stjosephpost.com

virginiamercury.com

EPA urges states to route water infrastructure funds to underserved communities

As Virginia prepares to receive more than $126 million in infrastructure funding for water projects next year, the Environmental Protection Agency is calling on governors, including Virginia’s, to prioritize the use of funds for underserved communities. “We know that economically stressed communities — small, large, rural, urban and suburban...
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Pritzker announces investments in wastewater infrastructure

ALTO PASS, IL (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, also known as the EPA, Director John J. Kim today announced $16,878,529 in grants have been awarded to five communities across the state through IEPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program, also known as UCCGP. Made possible through the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois […]
ALTO PASS, IL
pnwag.net

USDA Announces Funds To Promoted Climate Smart Ag

Investing in resilient, climate smart infrastructure in rural America. “We’re announcing $633-million being invested into 793 projects impacting all 50 state and Puerto Rico,” Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack said late last week as he announced new investments in climate smart Ag. He added the funds will be used in a variety of ways.
AGRICULTURE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Secretary of Labor on infrastructure investments for Louisiana

Louisiana will receive $7.25 billion in guaranteed funding from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was signed by the president last month. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh said the funding allocated for states is unprecedented. “We haven’t seen quite honestly in this country, other than local governments or state governments,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Person
Tom Vilsack
Ellsworth American

Dealership awarded solar grant

TRENTON — Stanley Subaru Inc. has received a Rural Energy for America Program Grant in the amount of $64,781. The funding through the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to help the new and used car dealership to install a new solar photovoltaic system. This project is...
ELLSWORTH, ME
agdaily.com

Bayer launches initiative to measure carbon footprint of ag

Bayer is spearheading the launch of Project Carbonview, a first-of-its-kind technology solution that will help farmers in the United States drive more sustainable supply chains and mitigate the impact agriculture has on the environment by aggregating the carbon footprint of end products. This initiative, developed in collaboration with Bushel and...
AGRICULTURE
WEHT/WTVW

Rural Indiana communities granted $1.5M investment from USDA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — In an effort towards reducing the impacts of climate change, the United States Department of Agriculture announced a $1.5 million investment to go towards rural Indiana communities. “The opportunity for rural small businesses and ag producers to affordably implement renewable energy and energy efficient infrastructure not only impacts their bottom line, […]
INDIANA STATE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USDA Crop Insurance Updates & Rural Broadband Funding

**The USDA announced updates to crop insurance, in response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, AND to support conservation of natural resources on ag land. USDA's Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision allowing producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment.
AGRICULTURE
eenews.net

How Dems’ climate plan may transform coal in rural America

The budget reconciliation package that passed the House this month is targeting one of the most fossil fuel-heavy parts of the electricity sector: coal plants in rural America. The $1.7 trillion "Build Back Better Act" tackles challenges facing the nation’s rural electric cooperatives, which generally have been slower to transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stjosephpost.com

USDA to begin National Agricultural Classification Survey

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month. The survey goes to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The survey will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information....
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA creates $400 million local food program

To build resiliency into the food system, the Agriculture Department said on Monday it would award up to $400 million to state and tribal governments for purchases of locally grown food for emergency food assistance. The Local Food Purchase Assistance program has a goal of buying food from socially disadvantaged...
FOOD BANK
Axios

Granholm: Infrastructure bill will help U.S. compete globally

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) during an Axios virtual event Tuesday sold the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as a job creator that will bolster climate change resiliency, while making the U.S. more competitive on the global market. Driving the news: The package's passage in November...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

USDA to announce $700 million in biofuel grants on Tuesday

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to announce $700 million in COVID-related biofuel industry grants on Tuesday, pairing the announcement with new biofuel mandates that are likely to disappoint the industry, according to two sources familiar with the announcement. The $700 million in aid for biofuel producers...
U.S. POLITICS
aces.edu

Investing in Rural Prosperity

Rural communities throughout the United States are vibrant places with great people, rich culture and heritage, and deep social ties. But many rural communities have been buffeted by the increasing prominence of automation and the knowledge-based economy, along with long-term challenges arising from lower educational levels, remoteness and other factors. As a result, many communities are at a crossroads, wondering which direction will lead to prosperity for all. Investing in Rural Prosperity seeks to help people living in rural areas navigate the challenges and opportunities they face to achieve a prosperous future.
ECONOMY
KWCH.com

USDA invests more than $800,000 in energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer today announced that USDA is investing $833,664 to improve the energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas towns and counties. “Investments like these increase energy options for Kansas consumers,” Fischer said. “By expanding...
KANSAS STATE
stjosephpost.com

USDA improves crop insurance for hemp producers

The Department of Agriculture Thursday announced improvements to crop insurance for hemp. USDA’s Risk Management Agency is adding flexibilities around how producers work with processors as well as improving consistency with the most recent USDA hemp regulation. RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger says, “RMA has worked to expand and refine our...
AGRICULTURE
State News

MSU forest carbon and climate program a central partner in new USDA grant

Michigan State Forest Carbon and Climate Program , or FCCP, is a central partner in a new $5.3 million USDA Regional Conservation Partnership Program, or RCPP, grant titled Climate Action and Reforestation in Northern Michigan. The grant focuses on the afforestation and reforestation of over 16,400 acres in 27 counties...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Register

Hladik: Infrastructure package a boon to rural America

The infrastructure package approved by Congress promises to reach every corner of the country, and for rural America, funding for water, sewer, internet and electrical projects figures to have the most impact. An $11.7 billion annual increase in clean water and drinking water revolving funds will assist small towns in...
U.S. POLITICS

