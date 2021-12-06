ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
Roanoke Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s...

roanoke.com

