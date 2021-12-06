Being A Great Boss Matters More Than Ever

John O’Hara, president EMEA at NICE Systems, predicts that organisations will invest more than ever in CX “frontline” employees in 2022. One of the first casualties of the shift to WFH for many organisations, was good, reachable customer service. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a steep rise in call volumes that coincided with what felt to consumers like the phone being taken off the hook. Despite the pressures caused by the pandemic, many brands began to realise that their contact centres are in fact the heart of being able to stay connected – and finding new ways to connect – with their customers. With the ongoing trend away from bricks and mortar stores and towards digital channels, contact centres are serving as “front doors that welcome customers in, day after day, for whatever they require – from queries about products and services to problem resolution.

