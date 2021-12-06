ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Being A Great Boss Matters More Than Ever

By Toni M. Pristo
strategiccfo360.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a great boss should be a desirable feature of an organization’s leadership culture. Yet despite earnest attempts in training and development, we have a long way to go. Gallup reports that one in two U.S. adults have left their job to get away from their manager and improve their overall...

strategiccfo360.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Time management has become harder than ever — and we should be grateful

Many of us feel like time management is getting tougher. But why? Is it because we now work more than ever, or maybe because life in general has sped up so much? It’s unlikely. Overall, people work less today than they did 100 years ago. And there is no clear evidence that the pace of life has accelerated. So if it’s not more hours or faster pace, what’s changed? The answer is that the institutions that used to regulate our time have all but vanished. Think about it. In the 1950s, what did the average American or Canadian do on...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
newyorkcitynews.net

5 Reasons Why Captioning is More Important Now than Ever

The popularity of captioning has been tremendously increasing in recent years due to several reasons. First, the number of lawsuits against companies that fail to offer video captioning for deaf and hard-of-hearing people has been increasing. Besides litigation, the rapid advancements in technology especially in the video industry, and the constant increase of the deaf population have contributed to the popularity of content captioning.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Brands will invest more than ever in contact centres in 2022

John O’Hara, president EMEA at NICE Systems, predicts that organisations will invest more than ever in CX “frontline” employees in 2022. One of the first casualties of the shift to WFH for many organisations, was good, reachable customer service. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a steep rise in call volumes that coincided with what felt to consumers like the phone being taken off the hook. Despite the pressures caused by the pandemic, many brands began to realise that their contact centres are in fact the heart of being able to stay connected – and finding new ways to connect – with their customers. With the ongoing trend away from bricks and mortar stores and towards digital channels, contact centres are serving as “front doors that welcome customers in, day after day, for whatever they require – from queries about products and services to problem resolution.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boss#Gallup Engagement Survey
TechRadar

Zero Trust technology is more important than ever

Although organizations are increasingly aware of the benefits of Zero Trust technology and even plan to adopt it, new research from One Identity has revealed that only 14 percent of businesses have implemented a Zero Trust strategy. Following the release of the White House's “Executive Order on Improving the Nation's...
TECHNOLOGY
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
MarketWatch

Opinion: A couple who earns $220,000 a year with almost no debt thinks they never have enough — how can they see things differently?

I’d like to ask what my spouse and I should be thinking about and doing differently over the next decade before retirement. We are 53 years old and married. Our home is worth $450,000, with just under four years to pay off the mortgage, and we have a $20,000 car loan and zero credit card debt. We are trying to be aggressive with our investing and debt reduction, and while we make $220,000, we live on considerably less.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
powerofpositivity.com

5 Things Easy Going People Do Without Realizing It

Do you know people who always seem so easy going? They just let it wash over them and come out with a smile and no stress no matter what happens. It’s such a desirable and impressive way to live life, and for many, it isn’t easy to achieve!. Easy going...
Psych Centra

The Tactic Narcissistic Personalities Often Use on Empathic People

Narcissistic projection can turn qualities like empathy and compassion against you, but it’s possible to protect yourself. Projection is a defense mechanism that helps us create distance from an uncomfortable personal feeling or behavior. While it’s not a constructive way to cope with things we don’t like about ourselves, chances are most of us have done it.
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
Time

Make Every Conversation a Stay Interview

Whatever you want to call it—the Great Resignation, the Big Quit, the Great Reshuffle—it’s clear that this job-hopping moment isn’t losing steam anytime soon. Just under half of workers are now actively or passively job-hunting, a statistic that’s left companies scrambling with the question: How do we keep employees from leaving?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ceoworld.biz

5 Questions to a Drama-Free Workplace: Developing Emotional Mastery within your Team

As a leader, you know that employees that are happy are typically more innovative, resourceful, and ultimately contribute to the overall success of your organization. However, in today’s post COVID world, leaders are now having to deal with individual and team communication issues in a more impersonal and virtual way. The dynamic has changed. The typical challenges associated with managing a team in person have been further complicated by employees now having to manage their environments in their home “offices.” Unspoken conversations and issues are harder to identify and triggered employees can wreak havoc on more productive members of the team if not managed well. Inexperienced and younger leaders that lack the fundamental skills to address issues or potential issues head-on will typically choose short-term conflict avoidance in an effort to keep things moving. In the long term, it’s a losing strategy.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
thegramblinite.com

Pandemic Sparked Family Conversations We All Should Have

- And you thought nothing good came out of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new survey from financial services firm Edward Jones, a third of all U.S. adults say that the trying stretch we've been through actually sparked conversations about their end-of-life plans and preferences with close family members. For 44.5 million of them, it was the first time they'd ever broached such subjects as finances, health and legal plans.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tnrealestatelistings.com

Home Is Where the Heart Is More than Ever This Year

There’s no denying the financial benefits of homeownership, but what’s often overlooked are the feelings of gratitude, security, pride, and comfort we get from owning a home. This year, those emotions are stronger than ever. We’ve lived through a time that has truly changed our needs and who we are, and as a result, homeownership has a whole new meaning for many of us.
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

Board Diversity: Why It's More Important Than Ever

There has been much discussion about the new Nasdaq Board Diversity Rule, which was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in early August 2021. The rule requires that Nasdaq-listed companies have at least two diverse board members, or companies must explain why they can’t meet the requirement. It’s likely that many other public companies will adopt similar measures, particularly since consumers and shareholders are increasingly interested in organizations’ overall diversity, as well as how leadership and boards are handling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Junk food and the brain: How modern diets lacking in micronutrients may contribute to angry rhetoric

Emotional, non-rational, even explosive remarks in public discourse have escalated in recent years. Politicians endure insults during legislative discussions; scientists receive emails and tweets containing verbal abuse and threats. What’s going on? This escalation in angry rhetoric is sometimes attributed to social media. But are there other influences altering communication styles? As researchers in the field of nutrition and mental health, and authors of The Better Brain, we recognize that many in our society experience brain hunger, impairing their cognitive function and emotion regulation. Ultra-processed products Obviously, we are not deficient in macronutrients: North Americans tend to get sufficient protein, fats (though usually...
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy