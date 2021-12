Actnano, a startup that has developed a next-generation nanocoating that offers exceptional protection for electronics across the automotive and consumer electronics segments, has received a lead investment from BMW i Ventures in its Series B fundraising round. The so-called NanoGUARD technology from actnano is a thin nano structure sprayed directly on a desired electronic component, acting as an insulation barrier to protect the underlying component from various environmental contaminants such as water, condensation, humidity, and salt. It may be applied on connectors and antennae, as well as below massive components and CPUs, without requiring masking, unlike standard coatings.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO