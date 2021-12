Product testing and certification specialists, TÜV SÜD, are looking to invest £1.65 Million in a 1,800m2 fully automated EMC and RF testing facility at their Hampshire operation. The new facility’s three semi-anechoic EMC chambers will be in addition to five existing ones - significantly increasing test capacity. This will help manufacturers achieve a shorter time to market for products that integrate RF modules, including technologies such as Bluetooth, WiFi, and the new 6E frequency bands. As the new chambers will also offer testing to worldwide compliance specifications, this will support growing demand from manufacturers to access multiple global markets simultaneously.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO