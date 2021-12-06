The Xbox Windows app will make it easier to know if a game will run well on your PC

Your Xbox 360 is an amazing piece of technology, it can play the latest games, and movies in HD, play your favorite songs from it’s hard drive, download updates over the internet when it’s on and off. The amount of things you can do with it is probably endless, well, endless unless Microsoft legally restricts it, like they did with mod chips. With new software coming out to support your Xbox 360 you can now connect it to your PC and stream all your music and videos from there, rather than wasting your precious hard drive space on your 360. Some software even lets you stream videos from internet sites like YouTube and AOL. If you want to do this you have three options for streaming to your Xbox 360: Windows Media Player 11, WinAmp Remote, or by using your Windows Media Center PC.

