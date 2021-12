Selfies and the use of popular "beauty-enhancing" filters and photo editing features have been linked to body dissatisfaction and unhappiness in both men and women of all ages—from children and adolescents to young adults and older. Several studies have shown that taking a selfie and editing the photo with various filters have been linked to negative moods and unhappiness about one's body and face. Furthermore, the more time that one spends editing the photo predicts just how dissatisfied one is with their facial appearance—that means the more you spend perfecting your selfies, the more dissatisfied you may become about your self-image.

