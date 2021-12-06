ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New Covid restrictions should not see venues shuttered, says Taoiseach

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qk1Ei_0dFRj42A00

The Taoiseach has said he would like to see theatres and gig venues staying open, despite fresh Covid-19 restrictions.

The new measures, designed to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid high rates of the virus, will take effect on Tuesday and last until early January.

Nightclubs will close and there will be a maximum of 50% capacity at entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events.

On Monday Micheal Martin said: “We don’t want people taking a financial hit in terms of organising concerts and events.

“We want theatres to be kept open, we want artists still performing and I believe the nature of targeted supports should be such that we can enable concerts like this to take place and also that they should be viable for participants.”

Mr Martin described it as “one sector that has suffered more than most and we don’t want concerts cancelled”.

Indicating that further Cabinet discussions will take place, he told reporters: “The challenge then is, can we make up the losses for those who are putting on shows.”

Culture Minister Catherine Martin acknowledged the pressure the industry is under, speaking alongside Mr Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar at Dublin Castle.

“I absolutely understand it is not financially viable for them to be at 50% capacity, but that’s the public health advice.

“So my focus is on now getting supports in place, a scheme that means they can keep their doors open even at reduced capacity. I’d hope to be in a position to announce something in the coming days on that,” she said.

Mr Martin said the Government was waiting for the latest information on the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

“There’s a lot of international work going on right now in relation to the Omicron variant and I think we do have to wait to see the outcome of that work in terms of how infectious is it, how virulent is it, to what degree will it damage and create illnesses and what amount of vaccine escape is there or what protection will the vaccines give us.”

“It is different to last year, because of the vaccination situation,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin also defended a Government decision to bring in a protocol that would see members of Nphet informing the Government before doing media interviews about the pandemic.

“Public health advice is central to our response to the pandemic and always has been at a core principle of mine and of government, and the articulation of that advice will always be facilitated,” Mr Martin added.

“At no stage will there ever be an attempt made in any way to compromise the independence of that, it is so central to our response.

“We’ve made it clear that members of Nphet will be facilitated in terms of appearing in media.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, even when in opposition, I have been very clear that public health advice, sometimes we might not like it, in terms of the messaging, is very necessary to combat a pandemic.

“We do need to co-ordinate it, and we do need to evaluate how the messaging is being received by the public as well.

“Sometimes there has been a plethora of voices out, which at different times may not have been as helpful as it could have been helpful as it could have been.”

Mr Varadar also denied that the relationship between Nphet and the Government has deteriorated in recent weeks.

“I think that the new protocols around communications apply to all of us. They apply to government ministers as well,” Mr Varadkar added.

“There’s been a lot of confusion among the public, around mixed messaging, and we’ve been criticised for mixed messaging, and I accept that criticism.

“The public often find it hard to distinguish between all these different bodies, and which is the Government and which isn’t, and who’s speaking on behalf of who.

“All that’s happening now is that people are asked to coordinate their media appearances, to let GIS know that they’re going to be on a particular programme, and then you get the up to date brief so that you’re across things and you prepare for questions that you might not prepare for.”

Earlier, the Department of Education reversed controversial instructions which said that pupils who refuse to wear masks should be refused entry to primary schools.

New advice on Monday said children in third class and above should not be excluded from lessons “in the first instance” for refusing to wear a face covering.

Schools have been urged to “engage pragmatically and sensitively” with parents, and in incidents where no progress is made then the department will provide further support.

The fresh advice comes after primary schools were sent instructions last Tuesday to refuse pupils in third class who went to school with no masks.

There was widespread criticism over the language used in the memo and that there was no lead-in time for schools.

The new guidance says parents are encouraged to “work with schools in a spirit of partnership and co-operation”.

Louise Tobin, principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary, welcomed the new guidance.

Ms Tobin, a member of Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN), said: “The information that came out late Tuesday evening was suggesting that if children didn’t comply or their parents didn’t wish them to comply with the mask-wearing, then they would not be allowed entry to school.

“That was something that we didn’t feel comfortable with.

“We needed further explanation on how indeed were we going to manage this.

“At the end of the day we would never want to exclude a child from their education and from school.”

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Italy announces new COVID restrictions for the unvaccinated

Italy announced new COVID restrictions on Wednesday — barring unvaccinated people from dining indoors, attending shows, sports events, public ceremonies and entering nightclubs starting in December, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: It follows a trend of public officials around the world imposing restrictions on unvaccinated people, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid challenges in the weeks ahead, Taoiseach says

There are “challenges” in the coming weeks, as efforts to reduce the number of Covid case numbers step up, the Taoiseach has said.Micheal Martin said the restrictions brought in two weeks ago and the “call to arms” to reduce social contacts and work from home has helped stabilise cases.Speaking at the launch of the North East Inner City progress report in Dublin Mr Martin said the measures and the booster programme have had an impact.He made the comments ahead of a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), who will discuss the latest Covid-19 situation facing Ireland.Here...
WORLD
The Independent

Vaccines for children to arrive in Ireland in next fortnight, Taoiseach says

The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines for children will arrive in the country in the next fortnight, the Taoiseach has said.The first shipment of doses is expected to arrive ahead of schedule, on December 15, with a second expected in January.It rollout of jabs to children aged five to 11 has been approved by Government subject to approval by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).It will form a key part of the Government’s response to the fourth wave of Covid-19 and the threat of the Omicron variant.“We’re also going to commence the childhood vaccination programme, subject to NIAC advice....
WORLD
The Quietus

Ireland's Clubs To Close Again Due To New COVID-19 Measures

Clubs have only been open a matter of weeks since the end of the country's first lockdown. Nightclubs and other music venues in the Republic of Ireland must close again following the introduction of new COVID-19 regulations by the government. Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed a new set of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Tobin
mixmag.net

England makes COVID status mandatory for nightclub entry

As COVID cases rise and the Omicron variant spreads, England’s restrictions have been tightened with introduction of Plan B restrictions. To be enforced in a weeks time, COVID status - proof of a negative lateral flow test or proof of vaccination status on the NHS app - will become necessary for entering nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather such as sports stadiums. This in place for venues with an indoor capacity of 500 people and for outside events of over 4000 people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh Government refuses to rule out extra Covid restrictions over Christmas

Wales’ health minister has refused to rule out tightening Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas in response to a predicted surge of infections driven by the Omicron variant.So far, just four cases of the new variant have been detected in Wales and the Government has vowed to offer all eligible adults a booster vaccine by the end of January to try to keep transmission under control.Despite the plan, health minister Eluned Morgan refused to rule out further measures, saying a decision would be taken “as and when” a clearer picture of Omicron’s impact emerges.Speaking at a press conference, she said: “We can’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mandatory Covid passes for nightclubs and venues ‘devastating news’ for sector

Government plans to make the NHS Covid pass mandatory in nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather have been criticised as “devastating news” for the sector.Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that from a week’s time, individuals will need certification to access such spaces.The Prime Minister also confirmed mandatory mask wearing will be extended to public places like cinemas and theatres from Friday.Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said the announcement came at the “worst possible time”.He said: “Today’s announcement of Plan B by the Government is devastating news for the nightlife sector.“Vaccine Passports...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Department Of Health#Cabinet
WRAL

Portugal sees jump in COVID-19 cases, eyes restrictions

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal on Wednesday reported its highest number of new daily COVID-19 infections since July amid a surge in cases across Europe, though hospitalizations are rising more slowly in the country where 86% of people are vaccinated. The Portuguese government is due to announce on Thursday what new...
WORLD
cbslocal.com

New COVID-19 Variant Raising Alarms, Restrictions

LOS ANGLES (CBSLA) – A new COVID-19 variant is setting off alarms around the globe and creating new regulations at home. The World Health Organization is calling it “Omicron,” saying that the variant was originally detected in South Africa. Health experts say this version of the virus may be even...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Italy to restrict access of unvaccinated to indoor venues – sources

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is expected to restrict access to some indoor venues for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, in an effort to avoid a surge in infections as Europe grapples with a new wave of the epidemic, according to two government sources. The government will approve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

New Covid Restrictions: No More Visitors to Israel Again

In response to the newly discovered ‘Omicron’ strain of the Coronavirus, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened the ministerial committee on fighting the coronavirus (the Corona Cabinet), on Saturday evening. The following decisions were reached:. • Entry to – and exit from – Israel:. – The entry of all foreign nationals...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Stormont Assembly debate on Covid certification ‘absolutely should happen’

The Covid certification scheme “absolutely should” be brought to the Stormont Assembly for debate, a DUP MLA has said.Christopher Stalford expressed disappointment in the Assembly on Monday that there was no debate on the scheme listed for this week.New regulations were introduced last week that make showing proof of vaccination or a negative test result a mandatory requirement to enter licensed premises, as well as cinemas and theatres.There is a short grace period until December 13 before fines will be issued.Several hundred people gathered outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday to protest against the move.In the Assembly on Monday, Mr Stalford...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Covid passports 'devastating' for nightclubs

New rules requiring people to have Covid passports to enter nightclubs in England will come into force in a week's time, the government has said. The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said it would have a "devastating impact" on the sector. It also questioned whether the move was an attempt...
WORLD
The Independent

Conservatives admit party took place at HQ during Covid restrictions last year

The Conservative Party has admitted that a party took place at its Westminster headquarters during coronavirus restrictions last December.Tory staff danced and drank wine late into the night at a “raucous” party held in the basement of the office, The Times reported.During the event on 14 December, London was under Tier 2 Covid restrictions – which meant that indoor socialising between households was banned. Matt Hancock had given a press conference just hours earlier saying the capital would soon move into Tier 3. The newspaper also reported that senior advisers and officials working in Downing Street also held a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Protest Against COVID Restrictions Turn Violent in Belgium

Europe keeps being jolted by waves of protests throughout its countries. Those who are protesting disagree mainly with COVID vaccination mandates and demand from the governments to revoke them. Lockdowns, masks, and other measures continue to upset the protesters. Many of them invoke conspiracy theories. One of those countries is...
PROTESTS
EDMTunes

Germany Imposes Major Restrictions on Unvaccinated People

Germany‘s Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that unvaccinated people will be excluded from large parts of public life. Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of “national solidarity”. Unvaccinated people will not have access to various cultural and leisure venues, such as restaurants and bars. The protocols are already in place in several German regions with the highest cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Masks and travel tests will be kept into New Year without MPs’ vote if necessary

Laws requiring mask-wearing and costly travel tests will remain in place into the New Year without a Commons vote if necessary, No 10 says.Ministers had vowed to lift the Covid restrictions before Christmas if possible – but their own scientific advisers have warned it will take longer to assess the threat from the omicron variant.Now Boris Johnson’s spokesman has said a decision can be taken to extend the curbs in England – or even to beef them up further – after MPs leave Westminster for their Christmas break, late next week.“We do have the ability to take public health...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Coronavirus vaccine booking system extended as Omicron cases increase

The coronavirus vaccine booking system has been extended as the Omicron variant sweeps across the UK.People aged 40 and over are now able to book their booster jab three months after receiving their second dose, instead of the original six months.The system will also allow people to book their booster a month in advance and means an additional seven million people aged 40 and over will be able to book in for their booster and will also be invited two months on from their second dose.It comes as the Omicron variant sweeps the globe after first being detected in South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

369K+
Followers
141K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy