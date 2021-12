The 2021 season was again dominated by the new generation of riders who are ripping up the rule book, racing like there is no tomorrow and winning the biggest races. Yet the professional peloton and team lineups are always in movement, ever changing direction and taking shape like a murmuration of migrating birds. 2022 will see a number of fascinating transfers that will change the dynamic within teams and probably in major races too.

CYCLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO