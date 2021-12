Schools across Florida and the nation have made strides to attempt to diversify their curricula to ensure that students see real life in their lessons. That includes in their STEM classes. At the same time, there’s been backlash by some people against what they see as too much emphasis on race in school. It’s become a conundrum for teachers as they attempt to navigate the crosscurrents. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.

EDUCATION ・ 20 HOURS AGO