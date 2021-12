It’s that time of the year again. As the calendar winds down and the next year draws closer, the games industry is going to collectively look back at the last twelve months to celebrate the best of the best achievements. The Game Awards will serve as the biggest platform for that once again, but this is a show that’s always been about new game announcements and updates just as much as it is about the awards- and according to The Game Awards creator and producer Geoff Keighley, this year’s event is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO