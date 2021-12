In today’s top retail news, Rakuten and Afterpay are partnering on a new rewards program for customers of both companies, while department store chain Kohl’s is being urged to follow in the footsteps of Saks and others in spinning off its digital business. Also, retailers are now paying customers to pick up online orders to cut down on last-mile delivery costs, and Alibaba is reorganizing its eCommerce business to better align with its globalization goals.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO