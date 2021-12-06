ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Kids Rocking Festive Pajamas During 2021 Holiday Season: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago
Too cute! Tori Roloff, Brittany Cartwright and more stars have dressed up their darlings in festive pajamas to mark the holiday season.

The Little People, Big World star, 30, began documenting her Christmas preparations in November, from putting children Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, in matching PJs to picking a Christmas tree.

“We found our perfect Christmas tree, and now the season can officially begin at our house!” the reality star captioned an Instagram slideshow over Thanksgiving weekend.

“I love this,” Counting Ons Jessa Duggar commented on the social media upload.

The outing came one week after the Oregon native and her husband, Zach Roloff, announced that baby No. 3 is on the way after Tori suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the photographer told her Instagram followers on November 17. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Zach, 31, added in a post of his own at the time: “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”

As for Cartwright, 32, the Vanderpump Rules alum became a mom in April and started her and Jax Taylor’s son Cruz’s Christmas celebrations early.

The Kentucky native dressed “Christmas Cozy” in a Grinch onesie for a holiday party with Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and more of her former costars on November 27. Cartwright’s baby boy rocked striped jammies for the bash, which also featured the green cartoon character.

Schroeder, 33, posted a photo with the mother-son pair at the time, writing, “It’s officially Christmas time. Our babies are cute.”

The Next Level Basic author’s daughter, Hartford, wore a plaid dress and sparkly shoes in the Instagram post. Shay’s daughter, Summer, attended in a white top and black pants.

“The second slide has season 1 Stassi/Scheana vibes,” Schroeder captioned a photo of Hartford grabbing Summer’s arm. The “One More Time” singer commented that the shot of their girls was “soooooo cute!!!”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents’ fun pajama picks this holiday season, from Loren Brovarnik’s latke-themed set for son Shai to Jessica Alba’s matching flannels for her three kids.

