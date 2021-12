BROOKLYN, NY — Indoor vertical farming company Upward Farms, which currently sells its microgreens across New York City Whole Foods Market locations, has announced its hybrid striped bass is now available to restaurants and consumers in partnership with Greenpoint Fish and Lobster in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. This milestone marks the first time Upward Farms has made its entire aquaponic ecosystem of microgreens and fish available to consumers. Upward Farms’ striped bass are raised at the company’s Greenpoint, Brooklyn farm beginning as fingerlings and are a pivotal element to growing operations. As the sustainably-raised fish grow, they provide the fertilizer that nourishes Upward Farms’ USDA Certified Organic microgreens.

