ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tyson Foods announces $50M in bonuses for frontline, hourly employees

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGDALE, Ark. (WJTV) – Tyson Foods frontline, hourly employees will see a year-end bonus and a pay increase. Company leaders announced that hourly employees will see a $300-$700...

www.wjtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Tyson Foods invests $500 million in wage increases, $50 million bonuses

Springdale, Ark. – Tyson Foods invests millions towards its frontline and hourly workers. These one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, ranging from $300 to $700, and will be distributed starting this month. “This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Beyond Meat appoints Tyson Foods' veterans to head operations

Beyond Meat (BYND +0.1%) names Tyson Foods' Doug Ramsey as the company's new chief operating officer. Ramsey spent three decades at Tyson Foods overseeing the company’s poultry and McDonald’s businesses. Also, Bernie Adcock joins in the newly created role of chief supply chain officer at Beyond Meat, following...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Frontline
Fast Company

Kellogg to permanently replace striking employees as negotiations fail

Kellogg has announced that it will replace 1,400 workers who walked out on strike in October over pay and benefit disputes, reports Reuters. On December 5, two months after the strike began October 5, Kellogg workers who are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) voted to reject the latest offer from the company. As the union stated: “The members have spoken. The strike continues. The International Union will continue to provide full support to our striking Kellogg’s members.”
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Tyson Foods to spend $50M on bonuses at its meat plants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants that will give them between $300 and $700 apiece. Those bonuses are on top of wage increases the company has approved at...
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
foodmanufacturing.com

Tyson Allocating $50M for Year-End Worker Bonuses

SPRINGDALE, AR — Tyson Foods is saying thank you once again to its frontline and hourly team members by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts over the past year. For team members in the U.S., these one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, range from $300 to $700, and be distributed starting this month.
BUSINESS
KRMG

Tyson Foods to spend $50 million on bonuses for hourly workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced Monday that it plans to give more than 80,000 of its hourly workers year-end bonuses that will add up to approximately $50 million. According to Tyson Foods, the one-time bonuses will be given based on tenure and range from $300 to $700. The bonuses...
ECONOMY
siouxlandnews.com

Tyson Foods to give team members year-end bonuses

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is saying thank you to its frontline and hourly team members by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts over the past year. For team members in the U.S., these one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, range from $300 to...
BUSINESS
siouxlandproud.com

Tyson announces $50 million to be distributed among workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) — Tyson Foods announced Monday that they will be giving team members year-end bonuses for their efforts over 2021, including team members in Dakota City, Madison, and Storm Lake. According to the release, Tyson will be giving their employees a one-time $50 million, which will be based...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dr. Martens flags shipping delays in U.S. unit, posts higher profit

(Reuters) -Boot brand Dr. Martens posted a higher first-half profit on Thursday, but warned that shipping delays in its U.S. business due to wider supply chain troubles will continue into the next fiscal year. It still reported a 44% increase in half yearly revenues in the Americas, but sales in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy